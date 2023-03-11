  1. Skip to content
ConflictsPalestinian Territories

Gaza: Airstrikes hit UN schools being used as shelter

Alex Footman
November 3, 2023

At least 20 people have died in explosions near UN schools being used as shelters, Gaza's Hamas-run Health Ministry says. With hospitals low on fuel, medicine and supplies, hospitals struggle to treat the injured.

