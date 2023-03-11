Gaza: Airstrikes hit UN schools being used as shelter

ConflictsPalestinian TerritoriesGaza: Airstrikes hit UN schools being used as shelterTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsPalestinian TerritoriesAlex Footman11/03/2023November 3, 2023At least 20 people have died in explosions near UN schools being used as shelters, Gaza's Hamas-run Health Ministry says. With hospitals low on fuel, medicine and supplies, hospitals struggle to treat the injured.https://p.dw.com/p/4YLs1Advertisement