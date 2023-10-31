  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel at war
Ukraine
ConflictsPalestinian Territories

Gaza: Airstrike kills dozens in Jabalia refugee camp

Gasia Ohanes
October 31, 2023

An Israeli strike on Jabalia in northern Gaza has killed dozens of people. Israel says it was targeting a Hamas commander who was reportedly killed. The UN meanwhile fears that children in Gaza face many more threats than just bombs.

https://p.dw.com/p/4YGSS