Oxana Evdokimova

A clampdown on the LGBTQ+ community in Russia has reportedly intensified since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began. A new law was passed banning almost any queer-friendly information there, labeling it as quote “gay propaganda”. For LGBTQ activist Piotr Voskresensky, it's as if queer people were being deleted from society. Fearing for his freedom and his life, he told DW that he decided to leave