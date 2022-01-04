 Gas: What′s the big deal? | Environment | All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 04.01.2022

Environment

Gas: What's the big deal?

Governments and fossil fuel companies have long peddled the idea that natural gas is the "bridge" to a clean energy future. But can gas actually be green?

Nord Stream 2 pipeline infrastructure

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline will pump natural gas from Russia to Germany when approved.

We've been cooking with gas for a long time. We also heat our homes and businesses with it, and increasingly use it to produce electricity.

In the US, for example, natural gas made up 34% of the total energy consumption in 2020 and was the main source of electricity generation.

Fact is, as the world moves to phase out coal-fired power, gas is being touted as a booming three-lettered climate hero.

But is it?

Not really.

It is not, as the European Commission (EC) implied last week when it proposed classifying gas and nuclear energy as climate-friendly, a clean fuel.

True, gas has around 50% lower emissions than coal when producing electricity, but it has also proven to be the fastest growing source of planet-heating CO2 emissions over the last decade — a trajectory that's set to continue.

In the European Union it's the second largestsource of CO2 emissions after coal, and it makes up around 22% of global carbon output.

Oh…

Yeah, oh. And that’s not all.

We're increasingly told that we need gas to "transition" to a clean energy future. The theory goes that because it is still cleaner than its fossil friends, gas can help make up the energy shortfall caused by a looming coal power phase-out.

But the reality is that as a fossil fuel, natural gas causes climate change — explaining why the European Green Party says it might take the EC to court over its push to classify some investments in gas as sustainable.

In short, gas is already being described as the "new coal."

And is it?

Natural gas is a combustible hydrocarbon mostly made up of methane — which is around 28 times more polluting than CO2 and is prone to leak from gas pipelines and infrastructure.

It's a non-renewable fossil fuel found deep in the ground amid shale and rock — and often close to petroleum. We use it to make energy but also as a chemical feedstock for plastics and fertilizers, and our current boundless appetite for the stuff means that natural gas reserves could run out in about 50 years.

So all this talk of using gas as a "bridging" fuel to a clean energy future is not long-term thinking. One day, not too far down the line, it will run out. Meanwhile, it's supposed to bring us energy security.

Is gas really that secure?

Gas is difficult to source, explaining why Europe still relies heavily on Russia for the fossil fuel. 

As natural gas is pumped and shipped long distances, the massive infrastructure required adds to its cost — and carbon footprint.

Infographic: How does electricity affect the environment

Geopolitics is another problem: Just look at the delays getting the Nord Stream 2 Russia to Germany gas pipe connected amid escalating threats of war in Ukraine. It's ready to go but can't flow. Gas prices skyrocket as supply ebbs. Energy security, hey.

Germany itself is so reliant on gas for fuel and heating that it is open to supplies from the US, and has been planning to build big expensive new terminals to receive shipments in liquified natural gas (LNG) form. 

Problem is, these imports would include fracked gas, which is extracted from rock and shale using poisonous chemicals in an environmentally-hazardous process.

Fracking, as it is known, also releases a lot of methane, making it potentially a bigger climate enemy than coal.

Many European countries, including Germany have banned the practice at home, but fracked US LNG might one day replace Putin's gas.

Watch video 02:52

Relying on Russia's natural gas poses ever greater problems for EU

If gas is that bad, can’t we just leave it in the ground?

Well the EU reckons that down the track we can repurpose new and existing gas infrastructure for "low carbon" gases such as hydrogen and biogas. At least, that was the gist of a recent European Commission (EC) proposal to decarbonize gas markets.

It might sounds okay in theory, but a) it would mean burning a lot of the hydrocarbon in the short term, and b) clean gases like "green" hydrogen remain a pipe dream, partly because they can only be made with renewables that will be needed to power the energy transition.

Which is why critics say talk of the green gas transition is giving fossil fuel companies a pass to greenwash their climate-wrecking business.

"Natural gas is not a bridging fuel. It is a fossil fuel," said one climate analyst, adding that it must be treated like coal and phased out as quickly as possible.

What's the alternative?

Experts told us last year that solar energy was now the "cheapest ... electricity in history," and that by 2050, solar and wind could meet the world's energy demand 100 times over.

So we have alternatives. Yet Australia is talking up a "gas-fired recovery" from the pandemic, and Europe is pushing hard to build its "gas bridge" to our bright and clean energy tomorrow.

Some sayall this gas boosterism is a recipe for a "carbon lock-in" that will only delay the energy transition.

Because all the capital and infrastructure that will go into a gas-fired energy transition means the fossil fuel will continue to be extracted to make good the investment. 

Meanwhile, that same cash could have gone directly into the renewables that would directly decarbonize the energy supply. 

And it would be energy we can still cook with.

Edited by: Tamsin Walker

  • Windmill and wind turbine in the Netherlands

    The future of wind power

    Then and now

    Wind power has been used for centuries. It pumps water, grinds grain, saws wood and brings sailing ships to their destination. In Europe, there were hundreds of thousands of wind turbines in the 19th century. The Dutch mainly used them to drain marshes. Today, wind power generates clean electricity and is central to meeting climate targets.

  • Wind turnbines on land and at sea with clouds and a blue sky.

    The future of wind power

    Wind beats coal

    Wind turbines often generate the cheapest energy. Electricity from a new coal or nuclear power plant costs two to three times more today. Wind power generated on land is particularly cheap. According to forecasts, the cost of wind power will drop even further, to €0.03 ($0.04) per kilowatt hour (kWh) by 2030 in good wind locations.

  • Installation of a wind farm in Wilhelmshafen, Germany

    The future of wind power

    20 times more electricity

    A large wind turbine installed near Wilhelmshaven in northern Germany generates 6,000 kilowatts of power and covers the household electricity needs of 10,000 people there. Older models dating back 25 years, only achieved 500 kilowatts — enough for about 500 people. Modern turbines now stretch up to 180 meters into the sky. The taller they are, the more wind they catch.

  • Siemens offshore wind turbines in the Netherlands

    The future of wind power

    Giants in the sea

    At sea, the wind is reliable and strong. About 5% of the world's wind power comes from offshore parks like this one off the Dutch coast. Turbines such as these have an output of up to 10,000 kilowatts. From 2025 their capacity is expected to rise to as much as 15,000 kilowatts and provide electricity for more than 40,000 people.

  • Workers in front of a wind farm in China

    The future of wind power

    China leads the way

    Half of all new wind turbines worldwide are currently installed in China. In 2020 alone, the country built new turbines with a capacity of 52 gigawatts of wind power. That is equivalent to the output of 50 nuclear power plants. The pioneers in wind expansion are Denmark and Germany. Denmark already covers about 50% of its electricity needs with wind power, while Germany achieves 25%. 

  • A wind farm in Haouma, in Morocco

    The future of wind power

    More jobs through wind power

    About 1.3 million people work in the wind industry worldwide. About 550,000 of them are in China, 110,000 in the USA, 90,000 in Germany, 45,000 in India and 40,000 in Brazil. Installing and operating wind turbines is more costly than coal-fired power, so the expansion of wind power is creating more and more jobs. 

  • Members of an energy commune in Germany

    The future of wind power

    Citizens want to profit

    In densely populated regions, wind power is often met with resistance. But this can change when citizens get involved in local projects. In Starkenburg, near the German city of Frankfurt, for example, many residents favor an expansion of wind power. They are investing in new turbines — and profit from the sale of electricity.

  • A container ship with sails

    The future of wind power

    Sails save diesel

    In the past, sailing ships carried freight all over the world, but then diesel engines took over. Now, modern sails are coming back into play. With additional wind propulsion, the energy consumption of freighters can be reduced by up to 30%. In addition, ships will be able to use green hydrogen as fuel in the future.

  • Offshore Windpark Vestas

    The future of wind power

    Floating wind farms

    There is enough space in the sea for wind power. But in many places the water is too deep for a foundation in the seabed. Floating turbines on buoys are an alternative. They are fixed to the seabed with long chains. Floating wind farms already exist in Europe and Japan, and remain stable even during storms.

  • Strata building in London, UK

    The future of wind power

    Wind power for homes

    The 147-meter-high Strata SE1 skyscraper in London is an eye-catcher with futuristic wind turbines. But such rooftop installations are usually not economical, because the wind in cities is generally too weak. Photovoltaic systems on roofs are almost always the more efficient alternative. 

  • Wind farm near a coal-fired power plant in Germany

    The future of wind power

    Most environmentally-friendly energy

    Within 3 to 11 months, wind turbines generate the energy required to build them. No CO2 is produced in the electricity generation process but they do alter the landscape. Still, compared to other energy sources, they come off best in the environmental balance sheet. According to Germany's Federal Environment Agency, their environmental cost is 70 times lower than that of coal-fired power. 

  • Wind farm in Australia

    The future of wind power

    Where to put wind power?

    Wind and solar power plants together can meet the world's energy needs. Wind turbines generate electricity at wind speeds of 10 km/h and above. In regions with a lot of sun, photovoltaics is the cheapest energy source. A little further north and south of the equator, it is usually a mix of wind and solar power. In particularly windy areas, wind power can become the most important source of energy.

    Author: Gero Rueter


