Gamechanger: AI’s Impact on the Working World

With the global race for AI intensifying, how is Europe faring? Who builds the best cognitive robots?

Will AI destroy jobs, and where does all the technology’s energy come from? Is AI always right? And what are the prospects for autonomous air taxis?

Where is Europe in the global AI race?

China and the US are the global leaders in artificial intelligence. Europe is lagging far behind – but can it make up ground in this vital technology of the future?

How will artificial intelligence change the working world?

Artificial intelligence is as revolutionary as the steam engine once was. And by 2030, AI could replace up to 30% of the hours currently being worked. But can the technology also create jobs?

AI robots from Germany

Neura Robotics has relocated production of its cognitive robots from China back to Germany. Its humanoid machines are designed for a variety of applications – from household chores to welding.

Can nuclear power cover AI’s energy demands?

Amazon and Google need a lot of power for their AIs. Could nuclear energy be a solution? There are already plans for the first small modular reactors in the US.

Can AI make mistakes?

AI appears to be superior to humans in many areas. But is it infallible? Of course not. There are regular epic fails by AI. So why isn’t the technology as smart as its makers claim?

Air taxis: flying high or destined to flop?

The hype surrounding air cabs is huge. But they’ve been called an “ecological absurdity for ultra-rich people.” Will they become affordable and environmentally-friendly enough to find a mass market? And what about the dangers?

