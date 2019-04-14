 Game of Thrones wins top award at Emmys | News | DW | 23.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Game of Thrones wins top award at Emmys

HBO's "Game of Thrones" won its fourth award for best series, while the network racked up the most trophies. "Fleabag" was the surprise of the night, winning best series, actress, director and writing in comedy.

Game of Thrones scene with actress Emilia Clarke

Fantasy epic series "Game of Thrones" (GOT) won the Emmy for best drama series on Sunday. The show has won the prize four times throughout its eight seasons.

Awarded for its final season, GOT prevailed over a field that included "Better Call Saul," "Bodyguard," "Killing Eve," "Ozark," "Pose," "Succession" and "This Is Us."

"This all started in the demented mind of George R.R. Martin," GOT producer David Benioff said, in a tribute to the author whose novels the drama is based on.

GOT's Peter Dinklage won in the Best Supporting Actor category, achieving a record four wins in the same role.

Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage

Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage

"I count myself so fortunate to be a member of a community that is about nothing but tolerance and diversity, because in no other place I could be standing on a stage like this," said Dinklage, who is of short stature.

Read more: Is Netflix bad for the environment? How streaming video contributes to climate change

Fleabag grabs three

Amazon's "Fleabag," a dark comedy about a young woman's life, was one of the surprises of the night, winning best comedy, best actress in a comedy, best writing and best directing in a comedy.

Three of the four awards were claimed by its writer and lead actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge, whose win in the acting category deprived Julia Louis-Dreyfus of "Veep" of the possibility of becoming the most-honored performer in Emmy history.

"I find acting really hard and really painful. But it's all about this," she said, with her trophy in hand.    

 

Phoebe Waller-Bridge on stage after winning best comedy writing

Phoebe Waller-Bridge on stage after winning best comedy writing

Billy Porter makes history

Billy Porter became the first openly gay man to win an Emmy for best actor. He got the nod for his performance in the drama series "Pose," which is set in the 1980s and 1990s and tells the story of New York's African American and Latino LGBT+ ballroom culture.

"I am so overwhelmed and so overjoyed that I have lived long enough to see this day," Porter said, accepting the award.

Quoting the celebrated American writer James Baldwin, Porter spoke of the years he spent "vomiting up filth that I had been taught about myself and halfway believed before I could walk around this Earth like I had a right to be here."

"I have the right, you have the right, we all have the right," he said.

Billy Porter accepts his award for Pose

Billy Porter accepts his award for 'Pose'

A good night for HBO

Longtime Emmy winning HBO racked up more wins than any other television network, with some 34 trophies.  "Game of Thrones" scored 12 awards overall, while the limited series "Chernobyl" took 10.

Streaming pioneer Netflix came in second, garnering 27 Emmys, that included best television movie for its interactive film "Black Mirror: Bandersnatch," in which viewers are able to choose the course of the plot.

jcg/ng (AP, Reuters)

Watch video 06:10

From the big screen to home viewing

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

'Joker' wins best film at Venice Film Festival

The dark drama that details the transformation of one of Batman's most notorious villains got the top nod in Venice. Roman Polanski's "J'accuse" came in second, as organizers faced criticism for its inclusion. (07.09.2019)  

'Roma' wins Best Film at UK's BAFTA awards

"Roma," a Netflix-produced drama about growing up in Mexico City, won the best picture category at the BAFTA awards in London, beating "The Favourite." The star-studded event serves as the UK equivalent of the Oscars. (11.02.2019)  

Emmy Awards 2018: Game of Thrones takes home top drama prize

HBO's Game of Thrones and Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel took home top honors at the 70th Emmy Awards. Despite having an ethnically diverse pool of nominees, people of color were largely snubbed. (18.09.2018)  

As smoking on Netflix rises, fears of normalization grow

Cigarettes may have been scrapped from billboards, bus stops and most places in between, but they haven't vanished from our screens — Netflix shows in particular. But does public health have a place in the arts? (26.08.2019)  

Is Netflix bad for the environment? How streaming video contributes to climate change

Driving an electric car, choosing train travel or using less plastic — we know there are many things we can do to be less of a burden on the world's environment. But would you be willing to give up on streaming video? (11.07.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

From the big screen to home viewing  

Related content

TV-Serie Game of Thrones

Who will survive 'Game of Thrones'? 14.04.2019

In a show known for killing off characters, the chances of survival are pretty grim. But students at a German university say female characters have a much higher chance than men at making it through the final season.

Game of Thrones Jon Snow

What the trailer for the final Game of Thrones season reveals 15.11.2018

Surprise, surprise... It promises battles, betrayals, risks and fights. Suspense is killing fans of the famous TV series, but at least they now know when the last season will be released.

USA Emmy Awards 2018 Game Of Thrones

Emmy Awards 2018: Game of Thrones takes home top drama prize 18.09.2018

HBO's Game of Thrones and Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel took home top honors at the 70th Emmy Awards. Despite having an ethnically diverse pool of nominees, people of color were largely snubbed.

Advertisement