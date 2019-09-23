'Game of Thrones' prequel series confirmed

US Television network HBO on Tuesday confirmed it had ordered a prequel series to its Emmy-winning Game of Thrones.

The new installment from George RR Martin's fantasy universe is to be set 300 years before the events of the original smash-hit show.

Dubbed the "House of Dragon," the series will tell the story of the House Targaryen, based on Martin's book "Fire and Blood."



The Targaryen dynasty was epitomized in the show through the character of Daenerys, played by actress Emilia Clarke, a descendant of the mad Targaryen king. She was one of the show's most iconic characters, having the rare, inherited ability to tame dragons.

The new series was announced at a Los Angeles launch event for the streaming platform HBO Max, by HBO's parent company WarnerMedia.

It was not revealed when the series would become available and how the show would be cast.

jcg/rc (AP Reuters)

Intrigue, sex and dragons in 'Game of Thrones' The northern warrior Jon Snow (Kit Harington), the lord commander of the Night's Watch, was stabbed and left to die by his own team at the end of the fifth season — but he survived. In the fictional "Game of Thrones" world of Westeros, the Night's Watch defends the seven kingdoms against supernatural dangers that lurk beyond The Wall to the north. The season 7 finale confirmed that Jon was born Aegon Targaryen.

Intrigue, sex and dragons in 'Game of Thrones' The strong princess Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), long believed to be Jon Snow's half-sister, has already suffered quite a bit in her short life. She was forced to watch as her fiancé executed her own father. Then, their marriage was dissolved and Sansa was married to another member of the ruling Lannister family. It's not easy being a princess in Westeros…

Intrigue, sex and dragons in 'Game of Thrones' The angry girl Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) is Sansa's little sister. After the death of their father, she fled the royal court and disguised herself as a boy. Since then, she's been wandering through Westeros with one thing in mind: revenge for her father's death. Meanwhile, she's fallen in with a sect and gone blind. Sometimes, "Games of Thrones" can seem like a soap opera with medieval costumes.

Intrigue, sex and dragons in 'Game of Thrones' The evil queen mother What would a soap opera be without a mean stepmother? In this case it's not a stepmother, but a queen mother named Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey). She's a master of intrigue, and goes to all ends to have influence over the Lannister clan. For her immoral behavior, she's was sent to the dungeon and got a punishing makeover. She then had to sport a modern short hairdo against her will.

Intrigue, sex and dragons in 'Game of Thrones' The charming twin One of Cersei's ugly secrets is her incestuous relationship with her twin brother Jamie (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau). He's the father of her three children, a fact that has always been officially denied by the palace. Jamie is the commander of the Kingsguard and keeps out of the political intrigue in Westeros. He's nevertheless a villain — but a charming one.

Intrigue, sex and dragons in 'Game of Thrones' The witty outsider Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) is Cersei's and Jamie's unpopular younger brother. The wine-loving dwarf is the secret star of the series. Tyrion compensates for his physical shortcomings with his wit, and "Game of Thrones" fans like to quote his wisecracks.

Intrigue, sex and dragons in 'Game of Thrones' The powerful mother of dragons Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) comes from the old dynasty of the Targaryens. She helped three dragons hatch — the first for centuries in Westeros — and aims to use them to recapture the throne for her bloodline. In season seven, she ends up having sex with Jon Snow: neither of them are aware that Jon is actually her nephew. Author: Jan Bruck / kbm, eg



