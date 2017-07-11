Gambia's highest court dismisses challenge to Adama Barrow's election

A legal challenge to Gambian President Adama Barrow's election victory was rejected on Tuesday by the country's Supreme Court.

Ousainou Darboe, leader of the United Democratic Party (UDP), had disputed the results of the December 4 poll in which Barrow won 53% of the vote. Darboe received around 28% of the vote and claimed there had been irregularities but did not produce any evidence to support the claim.

Shortly after voting, international election observers reported that the elections had been conducted freely and fairly in the main.

What was the Supreme Court's ruling?

According to Supreme Court Chief Justice Hassan B. Jallow "the UDP failed to comply with the requirement of Rule 11 of the Election Petition Rule, which required that you file a motion of petition and security."

Darboe did not concede and said Tuesday's rejection of his appeal was a legal technicality more than a defeat:

"We have not lost anything because the appeal was not rejected on the basis of merit but on a mere technicality. We should be proud of ourselves for what we have done and will continue to do for the country," Darboe said in a statement on the party's Facebook page.

Barrow's second chance

Barrow will have to make good on some bold promises made during his presidential campaign, perhaps most notably a pledge for a National Health Insurance Bill designed to cut costs and provide easier access for all.

Critics don't hold out much hope, pointing to how he backtracked on a pledge to serve only three years after winning in 2016. Although if the results of the election are anything to go by, most Gambians are willing to give him that chance.

Barrow became Gambia's current president after ousting former dictator Yahya Jammeh, who had ruled for 22 years, in a 2016 election.

Jammeh reigned with an iron fist in the West African country before fleeing to Equatorial Guinea under pressure from a combined African military intervention.

In 2017, Barrow established a Truth and Reconciliation Commission to investigate atrocities committed during Jammeh's rule.

The commission on Friday recommended that Jammeh be tried before an international tribunal. The commission's panel based its findings on nearly 400 testimonies.

