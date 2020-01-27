 Gambian President Barrow rolls back press freedom | Africa | DW | 31.01.2020

AFRICA

Gambian President Barrow rolls back press freedom

Attacks on reporters and the shutting down of two radio stations in Gambia have reminded journalists of the dark days of Yahya Jammeh. Is President Adama Barrow reneging on his pledge to uphold press freedom?

Gambia Niederschlagung von Protesten (DW/O. Wally)

When President Adama Barrow was formally sworn in on February 18, 2017, he told the cheering crowd at the Independence Stadium near the capital Banjul: "This is a victory for democracy." 

Barrow was referring to his victory over longtime ruler Yahya Jammeh whom Barrow had defeated in the December 2016 election. In his inaugural speech, Barrow promised to release political prisoners and improve press freedom.

"Gambia has changed forever. The people are fully conscious that they can put a government in office as well as remove it," Barrow declared in front of invited African heads of state and thousands of supporters. He also vowed to stay in office for only three years as part of an agreement with the coalition that backed him in the election.

Read more:  Anger in Gambia as the extent of Jammeh-era corruption and brutality surfaces

  • Gambia vor der Vereidigung von Adama Barrow (DW/V. Haiges)

    Optimistic mood in The Gambia on Barrow's inauguration

    #GambiaHasDecided

    Preparations in Serekunda were in full swing ahead of the celebration. The slogan #GambiaHasDecided expressed the desire of many Gambians for political and economic change after the election. The phrase was even printed on T-shirts.

  • Gambia vor der Vereidigung von Adama Barrow (DW/V. Haiges)

    Optimistic mood in The Gambia on Barrow's inauguration

    The great rush

    Thousands were expected at the country's Independent Stadium for the celebrations. But since the stadium only accommodates 30,000 people, extra steel constructions were set up to hold large screens that broadcast the ceremony to a huge audience outside the stadium.

  • The Gambia and a photo of Adama Barrow (DW/V. Haiges)

    Optimistic mood in The Gambia on Barrow's inauguration

    The beginning of a new era

    Adama Barrow won the first democratic election in The Gambia after 22 years. On Saturday, he was officially sworn in as president. His predecessor, Yahya Jammeh, had refused to leave power, plunging the country's future into uncertainty. This meant that Barrow had to be first sworn into power in neighboring Senegal.

  • Gambia Präsident Adama Barrow | Amtsübernahme & Einweihungszeremonie in Bakau (Reuters/T. Gouegnon)

    Optimistic mood in The Gambia on Barrow's inauguration

    Huge crowds gathered for the occasion

    A crowd of hundreds began to gather as early as 3:00 am. "I spent the night here at the stadium. This is to ensure that I can have a smooth passage inside", said Isatou Dibba, a Barrow supporter.

  • Gambia Präsident Adama Barrow | Amtsübernahme & Einweihungszeremonie in Bakau (Reuters/T. Gouegnon)

    Optimistic mood in The Gambia on Barrow's inauguration

    Cheers for Barrow and Njai

    President Adama Barrow arrived to huge applause. Spectators also cheered Independent Electoral Commission chairman Alieu Momarr Njai, who had to flee to Senegal during the political crisis after standing by the election results.

  • Gambia Präsident Adama Barrow | Amtsübernahme & Einweihungszeremonie in Bakau (Reuters/T. Gouegnon)

    Optimistic mood in The Gambia on Barrow's inauguration

    Flag flying high

    The inauguration took place on the 52nd anniversary of Gambia's independence from Britain, shortly after which Dawda Jawara became the West African country's first president.

  • Gambia Präsident Adama Barrow | Amtsübernahme & Einweihungszeremonie in Bakau (Reuters/T. Gouegnon)

    Optimistic mood in The Gambia on Barrow's inauguration

    Colorful event

    The stadium where the inauguration took place was packed with an estimated 25,000 people, who were mostly wearing colorful dresses.

  • Gambia Präsident Adama Barrow | Amtsübernahme & Einweihungszeremonie in Bakau (Reuters/T. Gouegnon)

    Optimistic mood in The Gambia on Barrow's inauguration

    Peaceful coexistence

    There is a large Christian minority in this mainly Muslim country. The Gambia is famous for the peaceful coexistence of different religions and cultures. In recent years, however, the previous regime exacerbated the differences between the different ethnic groups and religions, which led to tensions. Many minorities now hope for a fresh start.

  • Gambia Präsident Adama Barrow | Amtsübernahme & Einweihungszeremonie in Bakau (Reuters/T. Gouegnon)

    Optimistic mood in The Gambia on Barrow's inauguration

    Camaraderie and dignitaries

    The Independent stadium were the ceremony took place was packed with an estimated 25,000 people, including the presidents of Ghana, Liberia, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Ivory Coast and Mauritania.

  • Gambia Präsident Adama Barrow | Amtsübernahme & Einweihungszeremonie in Bakau (Reuters/T. Gouegnon)

    Optimistic mood in The Gambia on Barrow's inauguration

    Oath of office

    President Adama Barrow took the oath of office pledging to reverse many of the actions his predecessor Jammeh took during more than two decades of power. He has committed to staying in the International Criminal Court and rejoining the Commonwealth. He also has vowed to free political prisoners.

  • Gambia vor der Vereidigung von Adama Barrow (DW/V. Haiges)

    Optimistic mood in The Gambia on Barrow's inauguration

    Hope for recovery

    The Serekunda market is one of the country's largest trading centers. The main source of income for the country is the peanut export industry, and tourism. Due to the unsafe situation after the election, very few tourists came to The Gambia. This aggravated the economic situation in the country. The Gambia is one of the poorest countries in the world.

  • Gambia vor der Vereidigung von Adama Barrow (DW/V. Haiges)

    Optimistic mood in The Gambia on Barrow's inauguration

    High expectations

    Despite many problems in the country, such as the poorly performing economy, the missing state funds and the erratic electricity supply - which is often switched off for hours - many Gambians are feeling hopeful about the future. (Vincent Haiges contributed to this picture gallery)

    Author: Vincent Haiges, Abu-Bakarr Jalloh


After taking power, President Barrow embarked on several reforms which included press freedom. Journalists felt safe and free to practice without fear or intimidation. They could easily access information and conduct interviews with government officials, DW's Gambia correspondent, Omar Wally, even carried out an exclusive interview with the president.

The icing on the cake came when the Reporters Without Borders' (RSF) 2019 World Press Freedom Index ranked Gambia in 92nd position out of 180 nations — a jump of 30 places on the previous year's index .

Barrow's U-turn

However, on January 26, hundreds of Gambians came out to protest Barrow's decision to stay on as president for five years instead of the three he had earlier promised. The so-called3 years JOTNA movement demanded that Barrow resign. Soon after, Barrow's government banned the protest movement accusing it of subversion, violence and illegal activities.

Read more: Timeline: Gambia in crisis 

Gambia Protest gegen Präsident Adama Barrow, Rücktrittsforderung (DW/O. Wally)

A section of Gambians is unhappy about President Barrow's decision to stay on for five years

Gambia's Press Union said the events of the past five days have dashed any hope that Gambia, under President Adama Barrow, was becoming a model for the press and press freedom. "When the new government came to power, it promised to not just respect press freedom, but also to celebrate it," Sheriff Bajong, president of Gambia's Press Union (GPU), told DW.

"Many of us were hopeful that we were on the path to achieve that. But last Sunday we saw how journalists were attacked, radio stations arbitrarily shut down and illegally occupied by armed police, and journalists working there arrested," Bojang said. He warned that what happened "is a big step backward, for a country which came out of two decades of dictatorship characterized by systematic attacks on the press and press freedom."

Gambia Protest gegen Präsident Adama Barrow, Rücktrittsforderung (DW/O. Wally)

A section of Gambians is unhappy about President Barrow's decision to stay on for five years

Press freedom under threat

Last Sunday, about a dozen police officers stormed Home Digital FM and ordered the radio station to stop broadcasting with immediate effect. The officers arrested the station's manager, Pa Modou Bojang, and took him into custody. Bojang was released on Tuesday, January 28, after the GPU and other rights groups called for his freedom. King FM was also ordered to shut down. The government accused the two radio stations of inciting violence and broadcasting an anti-Barrow protest.

Lamin Jahateh, a Gambian journalist in Banjul, said he saw little difference on the current press freedom situation when compared to that under Jammeh's rule. "Like it was during those days, journalists are now attacked by state security forces with blatant impunity even though almost all the cases of assault on journalists were reported to the office of the Inspector General of Police (IGP)," Jahateh told DW.

"Because the state is a culprit, political parties are emboldened to also be assaulting journalists where they don't agree with the coverage of that journalist. The situation is as terrible as it was," Jahateh said.

Tough times for Gambian journalists

According to GPU President, Bajong, if the latest incidents are anything to go by, the newsmen and women in Gambia should brace themselves for tough times ahead: "I'm baffled by the fact that the authorities could send armed police to arrest journalists, close their radio stations and illegally occupy their offices," Bajong said.

"No journalist or media house is safe anymore."

For Jahateh, the way forward for journalists is to remain vigilant and aware that the days of dictatorship and media brutality are not yet over. "In times like this, journalists should remain united to maintain the spirit of unionism such that when any one journalists or media house is touched, all the others can be up in arms in solidarity," Jahateh said.

Gambia Ex President Yahya Jammeh (picture-alliance/dpa/Taiwan Press Office)

Some reporters have likened the crackdown on media to the days of ex-ruler Yahya Jammeh

Bajong blames the current crackdown on the press on the trappings of power. "The president and his inner circle are on record for crediting the press for the change of government and an end to dictatorship," Bajong said, adding that once they [Gambian leaders], started to be consumed by power, they started to do exactly what they condemned and fought against during the former regime. "Old wine in a new bottle."

Bajong called on the Gambian government to respect its national and international obligations in relation to press freedom. He also urged the media fraternity to come together, stand shoulder to shoulder and fight against any attack on journalists and the media.

Omar Wally in Banjul contributed to this article.

Watch video 01:29

Gambian protesters demand President Adama Barrow step down

