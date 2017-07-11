Gambia: President Barrow set for resounding victory — early results

Gambian President Adama Barrow on Sunday looked set for an emphatic win in the country's key election, early results from the country's electoral commission showed.

Barrow and his National People's Party (NNP) claimed nearly 40 out of 53 constituencies in Saturday's vote. Final results are expected later on Sunday.

Election results have taken longer to come through as a consequence of the country's poverty, high turnout and marble-based election, which sees voters choose their preferred politician by dropping a marble inside one of the boxes. The system was introduced in the 1960s to avoid spoilt ballots due to low literacy rates.

Why is this election important?

Gambia's current president looked set for a landslide win after ousting Yahya Jammeh, former dictator for 22 years, in a 2016 election.

Jammeh ruled with an iron fist in the West African country before fleeing to Equatorial Guinea under pressure from a combined African military intervention. The Saturday vote was the first since Jammeh's ouster.



The Saturday vote is seen as a test of Gambia's fledgling democracy

Nearly 1 million people out of a 2.5 million population are registered to vote in mainland Africa's smallest country, which is completely surrounded by Senegal.

Who were his main rival candidates?

Early results suggested that the Gambian incumbent president had a large lead over his main challenger and former political mentor, Ousainou Darboe, from the United Democratic Party.

Barrow, 56, made lavish promises during the campaign. He told his supporters he planned to introduce health insurance that would grant access to treatment without payments upfront.

Critics, however, say he has broken his promises, pointing to how he backtracked on a pledge to serve only three years after winning in 2016.

In contrast, Darboe told supporters on Thursday that he intended to work towards reconciling Gambians and dispensing justice to those who suffered under Jammeh's rule.

A truth commission set up by Barrow after becoming president revealed stories of state-sanctioned death squads during Jammeh's rule. But the final report has not yet been released to the public.

Poverty and youth unemployment are also key political issues in Gambia, where about half the population lives on less than $1.90 (€1.68) a day, the World Bank said.

Ousted strongman Jammeh, meanwhile, backed the Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC) party, even addressing their rallies via telephone.

