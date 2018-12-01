 Galileo satellite navigation system back in action after partial outage | Science| In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 22.07.2019

Satellite navigation

Galileo satellite navigation system back in action after partial outage

Europe's satellite navigation system, Galileo, is fully functioning once again after just over a week of limited operations. During that time, the emergency alarm functions remained in service.

A Galileo satellite (picture-alliance/dpa/ESA/P. Carril)

The "Initial Services" of the Galileo satellite system were successfully restored on July 19, according to the German Aerospace Centre. Since July 11, Europe's satellite navigation system had been partially unavailable to users due to a technical incident in ground-based infrastructure. The European Global Navigation Satellite Systems Agency (GSA) in Prague  informed its customers of the initial failure.

Use at your own risk

During the period of non-service the GSA had warned that there was a "degradation on all Galileo satellites" and that "the signals may not be available nor meet the minimum performance levels" promised by Galileo. Customers who nevertheless continued to use devices that calculated their position using Galileo satellites would do so at their "own risk."

In a further communication on July 14, the GSA added that the cause of the breakdown was to be found in ground-based infrastructure and not in the satellites themselves.

'Search and Rescue' still works

The Search and Rescue (SAR) function, with which ships in distress at sea or injured mountaineers can call for help, continued to function undisturbed, the operating company says.

GSA did not immediately comment on the technical cause of the failure, but the company has set up a an "Anomaly Review Board" to discover the error. 

Read more: Post-Brexit UK won't use EU Galileo satellite system, British PM says

Galileo satellite system (picture-alliance/dpa/ESA/P. Carril)

Galileo will be fully operational, once it has 30 satellites working in orbit.

Galileo behind schedule and over budget

For now, the GSA only offers initial services from Galileo, meaning navigation signals come from just 26 satellites. Once a total of 30 Galileo satellites are in their final orbit and fully deployed by 2020, the European satellite navigation system will go into regular operation.

Watch video 05:40

Galileo – Positioning its progress

This means the European Union's prestigious project is well behind schedule. Initially, Galileo was supposed to be fully operational by 2008. In terms of costs, the EU was also unable to stick to its original plans. In 1999, it had budgeted between 2.2 and 2.9 billion euros for the construction of the system, whereas the EU budget now provides for 7.2 billion euros to be spent on the construction of the system by 2020 — plus a further 3 billion euros for its operation.

Better plan for redundancy

The new failure highlights the vulnerability and risks of satellite navigation systems. Galileo, and the Global Positioning System (GPS) in the US, both of which are constantly being upgraded, are to assume important tasks in the field of autonomous driving, flying and shipping in the future. However, if autonomous vehicles, aircraft and ships are dependent on only one navigation system at a time, this could lead to a loss of control in the event of a failure.

Many receivers are therefore designed to evaluate signals from several satellite providers, such as Galileo, GPS and Russia's Glonass. More complex systems also use additional locating signals from terrestrial radio systems, such as mobile phone transmitters. This makes them more reliable and less susceptible to interference.

Autonomous vehicles also have radar — and often, additional optical sensors — to ensure that there is no sudden collision in the case of incorrect or missing satellite data.

Read more: Four more Galileo satellites enter space

  • A number of screens show images of Earth from the NASA EOS control room

    What space can teach us about the environment

    Valuable data

    Before satellites were first launched into space in the mid-20th century, we knew very little about the dynamics of our climate. Today, numerous satellites collect information which helps us piece together the story of our changing planet. In 1985, they helped discover the hole in the ozone layer, and data from space remains key to tackling global warming.

  • A graphic image of the Jason-3 satellite above earth

    What space can teach us about the environment

    Warning system

    Some satellites monitor signs of climate change, such as melting ice caps, rising sea levels and amounts of CO2 in the atmosphere. The Jason-3 satellite (pictured), launched in 2016, can make precise measurements of global sea levels, a key indicator of climate change. The data will give us a stronger understanding of just how our oceans are being affected by increased temperatures.

  • A woman looks at two computer screens showing satellite images of deforestation in the Amazon

    What space can teach us about the environment

    Caught in the act

    Space technology has paved the way for the development of increasingly sophisticated surveying and monitoring tools which can track everything from deforestation to illegal fishing ships and even oil spills. This way, researchers know exactly when and where environmental — and legal — action needs to be taken.

  • A brightly colored satellite image of Typhoon Haiyan

    What space can teach us about the environment

    Tracking natural disasters

    Satellites play a vital role in tracking natural disasters such as hurricanes, wildfires and floods. As well as providing an early warning for those on the ground, they also help authorities track the intensity of the event and understand the scale of the devastation. Monitoring storm systems helps generate better climate models to predict future disasters.

  • A container of plants of various heights growing on the International Space Station

    What space can teach us about the environment

    Space gardening

    Growing plants in space has already taught us valuable lessons which can be applied to sustainable agriculture on Earth. Astronauts on the International Space Station have discovered they can use less water to grow vegetables, and China recently made history by germinating a cotton seed on the far side of the moon. As our planet warms, this knowledge could be vital for farmers.

  • Smoke and flames burst from the base of a rocket as it lifts off into space

    What space can teach us about the environment

    The problem with rocket emissions

    Unfortunately, space technology has also had a negative impact on the environment. Every time a rocket is launched it produces a plume of exhaust smoke filled with bits of soot and a chemical called alumina, which can build up in the stratosphere and deplete the ozone. Space agencies are looking to lessen their use of "ozone-depleting substances" and are researching more eco-friendly fuels.

  • A computer image showing an impression of Earth surrounded by space debris

    What space can teach us about the environment

    ...and space debris

    There are currently more than 20,000 trackable pieces of space junk in orbit around Earth, including everything from old rockets to bolts and screws. They're not technically part of Earth's ecosphere, but if we're not careful the junk may become so dense that satellites won't be able to function properly and provide us with the data we so desperately need.

    Author: Ineke Mules


