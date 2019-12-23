 Galapagos wildlife spared in oil spill | News | DW | 24.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Galapagos wildlife spared in oil spill

The Galapagos Islands' delicate ecosystem was saved from the effects of an oil spill after a barge sank on Sunday. But authorities are 'very concerned' about the vessel's recovery.

Sea lions near a contained oil spill in the Galapagos Islands

Swift clean-up efforts saved the unique wildlife of the Galapagos Islands from damage after a barge carrying 2,500 liters (600 gallons) of oil sank in a port on Sunday, Ecuador's environment minister Raul Ledesma confirmed.

"Not a single species has been affected by the spill in San Cristobal," the easternmost island in the archipelago, he said.

The island chain located around 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) off the coast of Ecuador is home to an array of unique wildlife that includes giant tortoises, sea lions, and a large variety of birds and reptiles. Naturalist Charles Darwin famously developed the theory of evolution following a visit to the islands in 1835.

Read more: My favorite - the giant tortoise

Ledesma said veterinarians were on-site testing animals for possible side effects. Several sea iguanas and two sea lions had been given a clean bill of health.

Watch video 00:30

Oil spill in Galapagos Islands

Quick action prevented disaster

Ecuador's navy and authorities at Galapagos National Park enacted emergency measures on Sunday after a crane collapsed while loading a container holding an electric generator onto an oil barge.

The fall destabilized the vessel, causing it to sink, along with the generator and the crane. One person was injured in the accident.

Navy and park personnel set up barriers and hydrocarbon-absorbing cloths around the sunken barge and were able to largely contain and clean up the spill. Ledesma credited their prompt response with preventing "greater misfortune."

San Cristobal, Ecuador, part of the Galapagos Islands

"During the night, almost the entire contaminated area was cleaned up," he said Monday. "This morning, there was only a small oil patch that we hope to eliminate in the next few hours."

The minister clarified that the barge was transporting fuel for its own operations and that the leaking oil was from the machine inside the container.

Oil tanks still to be recovered

While the authorities characterized the situation as "under control" on Sunday afternoon, the environment minister says there is still cause for concern.

"We are very concerned about the recovery work of the tanks because there could be a potential spill if it is not done efficiently and swiftly," Ledesma said.

The Galapagos Islands are a UNESCO World Heritage Site and home to one of the most delicate ecosystems in the world. Population growth, overfishing, and tourism earned the islands an "at-risk" label in 2007, though it was rescinded in 2010 following conservation efforts from Ecuador.

Read more: Tourism: Boon or threat for the Galapagos?

Ecuador's attorney general's office is investigating the cause of the accident.

"This fuel spill could have caused serious effects on the sensitive ecosystem of this protected area," the attorney general said.

Watch video 02:16

Explainer: The power of petroleum

kp/mm (AFP, Reuters)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Ecuador takes emergency steps to contain Galapagos oil spill

Ecuadorean officials say they have taken urgent measures to stem the impact of a diesel spill that occurred when an oil barge sank. Concerns are growing for the islands' highly delicate ecosystem. (23.12.2019)  

Tourism: Boon or threat for the Galapagos?

The Galapagos Islands are treasure trove of wildlife found nowhere else in the world. But are tourists wanting to experience it up close protecting or endangering this unique biodiversity? (06.01.2017)  

My favorite - the giant tortoise

Global Ideas asks people around the globe about their favorite species. Danny Rueda who works in the Galapagos National Park off the Ecuadorian mainland opts for the region’s star attraction - the giant tortoise. (12.08.2014)  

Oil spill disasters at high sea: What can we do to prevent environmental damage?

French and Spanish specialists are still scrambling to tackle an oil spill in the Bay of Biscay after a cargo ship sank there two weeks ago. How can we clean up this thick layer of oil to prevent further damage? (28.03.2019)  

WWW links

Newsletter Registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Oil spill in Galapagos Islands  

Explainer: The power of petroleum  

Related content

Ecuador ruft nach Diesel-Austritt vor Galapagos-Inseln Notstand aus

Ecuador takes emergency steps to contain Galapagos oil spill 23.12.2019

Ecuadorean officials say they have taken urgent measures to stem the impact of a diesel spill that occurred when an oil barge sank. Concerns are growing for the islands' highly delicate ecosystem.

German President Steinmeier visits Galapagos Islands 17.02.2019

Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has visited the Galapagos Islands in the Pacific Ocean. Following in the footsteps of legendary German researcher Alexander von Humboldt, he called for more environmental protection.

Ecuador Galapagos-Nationalparks l Galapagos-Schildkröten in Baltra Island

Galapagos Islands: 123 baby tortoises reported stolen 06.10.2018

More than 100 giant tortoise babies have been stolen from a breeding facility in the Galapagos Islands, the government of Ecuador has said. The slow-moving reptile is one of the Pacific archipelago's most iconic species.

Advertisement