Gagauzia: Moldova's overwhelmingly pro-Russian region

In Moldova's recent EU referendum, 95% of voters in the region of Gagauzia voted against the EU. Why do people there lean towards Russia despite support from the EU and Russia's war in Ukraine? DW spoke to some locals.

"Gagauzia wants to be a friend of Russia," says Valentina, a middle-aged woman with Ukrainian roots. Valentina is sorting receipts on a park bench in Comrat, the capital of the Autonomous Territorial Unit of Gagauzia in southern Moldova.

Like 95% of voters in Gagauzia, she voted "no" in the referendum on October 20, rejecting the proposal to anchor Moldova's ambition to join the European Union in the country's constitution.

This was a record rejection of the European Union. Even in the pro-Russian breakaway region of Transnistria, where Russian troops have been stationed for over 30 years, over one third of the electorate voted in favor of the EU.

When asked what she knows about the European Union, Valentina is evasive: "I'm not interested in politics," she says.

Run-off presidential election

On November 3, voters in Moldova will go to the polls again for the run-off in the country's presidential election. Valentina says that she intends to vote for Alexandr Stoianoglo, the opponent of Moldova's pro-European incumbent president, Maia Sandu.

Stoianoglo has the backing of the pro-Russian Party of Socialists of the Republic of Moldova (PSRM). He boycotted the EU referendum by simply not taking the referendum ballot offered to him at the polling station.

'People in Bulgaria don't have it any better than we do'

Valentina tells DW that she has visited an EU member state, Bulgaria, but was not impressed. "They don't have it any better than we do," she says. "I saw people selling tomatoes and melons on the roadside, just like us."

Her own children are in Russia, like many other people from Gagauzia, she says.

Valentina has Ukrainian roots. She says she could never have imagined that "brother" Russia would ever fight against Ukraine. But in her eyes, Ukraine and the USA are responsible for the war in Moldova's eastern neighbor. This is exactly the line taken by Russian propaganda, which is very prevalent in Gagauzia.

Russian media in Gagauzia

A very high number of people here get their news from Russian media, among other things because they speak mostly Russian.

The Gagauz are a Turkic, Christian Orthodox ethnic group in southern Moldova, a former Soviet republic.

Valentina (pictured here) has Ukrainian roots, but says that Russia is not to blame for the war there Image: Elena Covalenco

Because of a policy of Russification during the Soviet period, most Gagauz people speak neither the Gagauz language, nor Romanian, the official language of the Republic of Moldova.

Pro-Russia vote in 2014 referendum

In 2014, the leadership of the Autonomous Territorial Unit of Gagauzia organized a pseudo referendum, asking voters whether the Republic of Moldova should join the EU or the Eurasian Economic Union under Russia's leadership.

Back then, no less than 97% of the Gagauz electorate voted against the EU, just 2% more than on October 20.

The 2014 referendum was restricted to Gagauzia, was illegal and was not recognized by the government in the Moldovan capital, Chisinau. This year's referendum, on the other hand, was legal and took place right across Moldova.

The influence of Lenin and the EU

To this day, over 30 years after the collapse of Communism, a statue of Lenin, the founder of the Soviet Union, still stands outside the regional government building in Comrat — a constant reminder of the country's Soviet past.

This is in stark contrast to the signs outside the office of the mayor and in the city park that outline the numerous local projects that have been completed with the financial assistance of the European Union.

This pensioner, whose children live in England, was disappointed by the result of the EU referendum in Gagauzia Image: Elena Covalenco

When asked if they know what infrastructure projects were funded with EU money, most passers-by just shrug their shoulders. In recent years, the EU — and in particular neighboring EU member state Romania — has pumped millions of euros into Gagauzia's infrastructure.

'Victims of Russian propaganda'

In the center of Comrat, a pensioner is waiting for a minibus that is going to England. Her children live there, and she wants to send them a parcel. She is one of the very few people in Gagauzia who voted in favor of the EU in the referendum.

"Many people here are victims of Russian propaganda. They find it hard to let go of their love of Russia. But I always ask them: Why are you against the European Union when the preschools, schools and roads have been repaired with EU money? Many of them have children who work in the EU or have even earned money there themselves, have come back and built a house here, but still they vote against the EU path," she says.

She is worried about the future: "I am afraid that a war will break out again if we go back under Russia's thumb. If Ukraine had fallen, war would long since have reached us. Europe won't bring us war."

'They're all homosexuals in the EU!'

One elegantly dressed woman in her early twenties admits that she didn't even go to the polling station. "I don't want to join the EU either," she tells DW. "I've been there and I can tell you that the economy there is getting weaker and weaker, just like in the Republic of Moldova."

She goes on to say that both her parents worked in EU member states; her mother has married there for the second time.

The stallholders on the marketplace in Comrat are beginning to pack up for the day. They seem irritated by questions about the referendum or the election.

This banner shows infrastructure and construction projects in Gagauzia that have been funded by the EU and other Western institutions Image: Violeta Colesnic/DW

"They're all homosexuals in the EU," says one woman who is selling cucumbers and tomatoes.

'Don't you know how good the Russians are?'

Another man tells us that he doesn't even know what the outcome of the first round of the presidential election was. He also says he was not aware that there is a run-off on Sunday. He says he voted "no" in the referendum, but can't explain why.

One woman who is selling produce on the edge of the market and is complaining to her colleague about the low pensions in Moldova, says that she likes Russia because she had two operations there and there is no corruption there.

"Why don't you want to go to Russia too?" she asks. "Don't you know how good the Russians are?"

When asked why Russia invaded Ukraine, she answers with a torrent of anti-Ukrainian propaganda. When she eventually finishes, a man who overheard what she said joins in. But it is just more of the same: He too is convinced of Russia's magnanimity.

This article was originally published in Romanian.