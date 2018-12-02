 Gabriela Montero: ″How can we not take a stand?″ | Music | DW | 04.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Music

Gabriela Montero: "How can we not take a stand?"

With an extremely rare gift for improvisation, the Venezuelan pianist has wowed audiences for decades. The de facto implosion of her homeland has made her an advocate for her people.

Klavierspielerin - Gabriela Montero (Shelley Mosman)

Gabriela Montero's artistry is as amazing as it is inexplicable. Her recitals, in which she will improvise on the spot on a tune suggested by an audience member, are rare experiences. An early and outspoken opponent of the Chavez regime in Venezuela, she has watched the dramatic decline of her native country from afar, while the deepening crisis there has further stimulated Montero's communication — in words, and in music.

In a ceremony and concert on December 4 in Bonn, Montero is awarded the 2018 Beethoven Prize. Earlier awards have gone to Aeham Ahmad, a Syrian pianist who once performed in the rubble of his Damascus suburb; Fazil Say, the Turkish pianist and composer who has taken a courageous stand vis-a-vis the government in his homeland, and Wolfgang Niedecken, the German rocker whose humanitarian activities include helping child soldiers in Africa.

Deutsche Welle: You are being awarded the Beethoven Prize "for human rights, peace, freedom, against poverty and for inclusion." What does this prize mean to you?

Gabriela Montero: It's a huge honor and a recognition of the importance of the role we can play in this world, to speak out against injustice, and in my case, to tell the story of the Venezualen people and the great suffering we have been enduring these past twenty years. It also means that a classical artist doesn't just have to bring beauty and entertainment to the world, but can actually go further and be a role model.

Read moreMultilateral approach needed to contain Venezuela's refugee crisis, experts warn

Pianist Gabriela Montero (privat)

"Music just flows through me," says the astonishing pianist, composer and improviser

Do you feel that it's an artist's obligation to do that?

Given the times we live in, how can we not? If we are communicators, have a microphone and an audience to speak to, how can we not use these opportunities to tell the stories that need to be told? Especially with the silence that surrounds the Venezuelan situation even now.

Beethoven himself made a statement to the effect of: "Esteem freedom above all else and help wherever one can." That's the inspiration for this Beethoven Prize. But does his music itself somehow contain a call to action?

Playing Beethoven's music and loving it, I've always felt that what moves me the most is that in it he seeks to transcend the limitations of being a human being. This is music that reaches for the heavens and sends a message: How can we better ourselves and be more than we are? 

Some people say that music is value-neutral. Others say that it makes us better people, but I wonder about that. To take one example, there were many music lovers among the Nazis, and it didn't seem to make them better people. Does music actually have a humanizing potential?

No, I don't believe that. I think that branding music that way is a wonderful marketing tool. But as an artist and as an Amnesty International Honorary Counsel — as someone who fights for human rights and speaks out — I do believe that music without an ethical background or message is devoid of anything. It's beautiful, but I don't want to admire a beautiful vase. I want to do something with it, to make it useful, to contribute to humanity. So yes, for me, music is a purposeful art. Even though my activism has brought no benefit to me whatsoever. An artist is used to being admired and applauded. To position yourself and know you are a target is not an easy role to assume. 

Gabriela Montero (Shelley Mosman)

Montero's music communicates not only suffering, but also joy

Do you think that what happened in Venezuela is perhaps a socialist ideal that went wrong?

It's important for people to understand that what is going on in Venezuela is no longer about left or right, about political ideologies. This is a kleptocracy, a country that has been kidnapped by what is now known to be a drug cartel. The excuse of socialism was very attractive to intellectuals. But now it's clear that Venezuela is a failed state, a narco-mafia, a country where 30,000 people are murdered every year and where a Twitter blogger can be incarcerated just for tweeting. Where torture is widespread, where people are earning two to four dollars a month salary and half a dozen eggs costs five dollars. Where people don't have access to antibiotics or aspirin. Thousands of Venezuelans are walking to Columbia, Peru or Brazil every single day. It's effectively a genocide.

Read more3 million people have fled Venezuela says UNHCR

How can one help?

First, by breaking what is still too much silence. This is not just dangerous to Venezualens but to the entire world. 

Does the reality of today's world enter into your music?

In 2011 I decided to write a piece called "Ex Patria," my first composition, a tone poem for piano and orchestra. In it, I honored the 19,336 victims of homicide in the year 2011 alone. And sometimes I improvise in my concerts, saying "this is what Venezuela feels like." Then I go into a state of almost mourning. I often cry when I am doing those improvisations. And the public really goes on that journey with me. Sometimes you'll hear audience members crying as well. These pieces have been useful in telling the story of murder, kidnapping, starvation, exile, broken families — and in creating a state of empathy.

Pianistin Gabriela Montero and Rick Fulker in a DW studio (DW/A. Boutsko)

An outspoken advocate for human rights in conversation with Rick Fulker

Are your activities acknowledged or known in your home country?

Yes, but the government controls most of the media, and there is also censorship, which is not easy to break through. But whatever I do is shared in the international Venezuelan community. They come to thank me at my concerts everywhere for being their voice.

Can music change people's lives?

Here's one example: every day I receive messages from Venezuelans asking for help. Three years ago, an incredibly talented young tenor named Luis Magallanes started writing to me on Facebook. he wanted to know whether he had a shot at making it in the wider world, so I asked him to send me a video of him singing. When my husband and I heard him on it, we were absolutely blown away and decided: We have to help this kid! With his talent and determination and through the help of the international Venezuelan community, he is now studying in Dublin with a full scholarship at the Royal Irish Academy of Music and doing incredibly well. This is the story of just one man. There are hundreds and thousands more like him. I'll perform with him tonight and we'll also hear two other Venezuelans who are studying in Barcelona, the violinist Arianna Soledad Orono and the violist Johan Rondon Castillo. That, to me, will be the biggest joy of the evening.

Gabriela Montero spoke with DW's Rick Fulker.

  • People flood over a bridge as vewed from above (picture alliance/colprensa/J. P. Cohen)

    The perilous flight out of Venezuela

    Iconic image

    Each day 30,000 to 40,000 people cross the 315-meter-long (1,000-foot-long) Simon Bolivar bridge (pictured) between Venezuela and Colombia. Since September 2015 some 20 million Venezuelans have crossed into the neighboring Colombian province of Norte de Santander, says its governor William Villamizar. At the same time, he adds, 17 million individuals have been registered as entering Venezuela.

  • A woman counts out bills (picture-alliance/EFE/S. Mendoza)

    The perilous flight out of Venezuela

    Shopping over the border

    Most Venezuelans come to Colombia to stock up on basic food stuff and medicine. It is cheaper there than in their own country, where inflation has spiraled out of control and made the Bolivar, Venezuela's currency, nearly worthless. Some 3 million citizens are thought to have permanently migrated to Colombia.

  • Women dish out food into plates in a refugee center (Reuters/L. Gonzales)

    The perilous flight out of Venezuela

    Refugiados welcome?

    Colombians initially welcomed fleeing Venezuelans with open arms, just like Germans welcomed refugees in summer 2015. But now, experts say, the mood has shifted. Many have begun demanding the government provide less financial support to refugees and instead invest more in helping ordinary Colombians. However, aid for refugees is still provided in reception centers (above).

  • A street on the border between Colombia and Ecuador is filled with people (Reuters/D. Tapia)

    The perilous flight out of Venezuela

    Heading south

    According to official figures, approximately 1 million Venezuelan nationals currently reside in Colombia. Given that a total of 3 million Venezuelans crossed into Colombia, about 2 million must have traveled onward. In the first half of 2018 alone, over 500,000 of them migrated to Colombia's southern neighbor Ecuador.

  • A Venezuelan family lies on blankets on the ground in a makeshift camp (picture alliance/AP Photo/D. Ochoa)

    The perilous flight out of Venezuela

    Stopover in Ecuador

    Ecuadorian authorities estimate that only 20 percent of Venezuelan nationals who arrived in the country in 2018 permanently settled there, like this family living in a makeshift camp near the capital, Quito. Most Venezuelans presumably intend to keep on traveling southward and reach either Peru, Chile or Argentina.

  • A man checks a passport of a woman on the border (Getty Images/AFP/L. Robayo)

    The perilous flight out of Venezuela

    Hitting the brakes

    After several days when some 5,000 Venezuelans wanted to cross from Colombia into Ecuador, Quito began demanding that Venezuelan nationals show valid passports to emigrate, rather than just an ID as was previously needed. This new regulation applies to adults. For children, proof of paternity and parental passports is enough to let them cross the border.

  • A group of refugees stand on the border to Ecuador (picture alliance/AP/D. Ochoa)

    The perilous flight out of Venezuela

    Chain reaction

    After Ecuador Peru followed suit, announcing it would implement the same regulation in the near future. Peruvian Interior Minister Mauro Medina said that about 80 percent of Venezuelan refugees arrive with valid passports, but many Venezuelan NGOs warn that passports have now become luxury items in the crisis-stricken country, requiring large sums of cash or high-level contacts to acquire one.

  • A woman pulls a suitcase through the streets of Brazil as a red light shines (Reuters/N. Doce)

    The perilous flight out of Venezuela

    Tension in the air

    More than 100,000 Venezuelans have migrated to Brazil since 2016, most of them to the country's north. From there, roughly half them travel onward to Ecuador and Peru. The situation in northern Brazil is tense: The country's government has said it will redistribute Venezuelan immigrants to other regions. Critics have accused the government authorities of failing to support Brazil's border region.

  • Tires burn in the streets as Brazilians attack a makeshift camp in Venezuela (Getty Images/AFP/I. Dantes)

    The perilous flight out of Venezuela

    Attacks and confrontations

    Last weekend, local residents in the Brazilian border town of Pacaraima attacked makeshift camps housing Venezuelan refugees. They set their dwellings on fire and drove hundreds back across the border. Media reports say Brazilian police did nothing to stop the mob violence. The attack was said to be triggered by the robbery of a Brazilian businessman — a crime allegedly committed by refugees.

    Author: Jan D. Walter


DW recommends

Beethoven and more podcast #11: The art of improvisation

Improvisation was long part of the classical tradition but largely died out in the world of contemporary classical music. However, one Venezuelan pianist who excels at playing off the cuff is an exception to the rule. (06.10.2010)  

Beethoven's Fifth Symphony: The truth about the 'symphony of fate'

The beginning of Beethoven's Fifth Symphony is known the world over, yet the opening motif is only four notes long. Music researchers have long wondered — is fate really knocking on the door at the start of this piece? (13.09.2018)  

Multilateral approach needed to contain Venezuela's refugee crisis, experts warn

As Venezuela's crisis spirals out of control, neighboring countries are looking out for themselves, shutting their borders to refugees. But experts warn the crisis cannot be resolved without a multilateral effort. (21.08.2018)  

Joyful sounds from Syrian musicians in the Elbphilharmonie

A speech by an exiled Turkish journalist alongside an orchestra of Syrian refugees may sound like a disturbing kind of arts event in Hamburg's iconic concert hall. It was in fact anything but. (30.10.2018)  

3 million people have fled Venezuela says UNHCR

People continue to leave the troubled Latin-American country as the economic situation turns increasingly sour. Food shortages have become a part of everyday life. (08.11.2018)  

Beethoven Prize awarded to Fazil Say

Once convicted of insulting Islam, the Turkish pianist and composer remains controversial in his homeland. In Bonn, he has now been recognized for his art of inclusion. (18.12.2016)  

Artists After the Escape: Aeham Ahmad — When music saves a life

He became famous as the pianist who played in the rubble of war-torn Syria, but Aeham Ahmad is much more than that. He's now a popular musician and has established a home in Wiesbaden with his family. (14.12.2017)  

German rocker Wolfgang Niedecken honored by the Beethoven Academy

Can artistic activities transform the world? The answer lies in the realm of individual feelings, says Wolfgang Niedecken. Musicians of every genre performed in his honor in Bonn. (20.12.2017)  

Venezuela: Erdogan and Maduro slam US sanctions

Venezuela has suffered from a severe political and economic crisis since a collapse in oil prices several years ago. It has sought to bolster its ties with Turkey as it faces down a range of US sanctions. (04.12.2018)  

The perilous flight out of Venezuela

Millions of Venezuelans have fled their country to escape President Nicolas Maduro's dictatorial regime. As refugee numbers have grown, nations such as Peru, Ecuador and Brazil are now trying to limit migration flows. (20.08.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Venezuelans turning backyards into urban cow ranches  

Related content

Deutschland Wiesbaden Rüdesheim Burg Ehrenfels

"Friendship" at the Rheingau Music Festival 18.07.2018

With "Friendship" as its motto, the 31st Rheingau Music Festival offers a variety of intense listening experiences. Annette Dasch, Gabriela Montero and Frank Peter Zimmermann are some of the stars in the lineup.

Bonn, Bundeskunsthalle, Beethoven Academy

German rocker Wolfgang Niedecken honored by the Beethoven Academy 20.12.2017

Can artistic activities transform the world? The answer lies in the realm of individual feelings, says Wolfgang Niedecken. Musicians of every genre performed in his honor in Bonn.

Popmusiker Wolfgang Niedecken

For German rocker and humanitarian Wolfgang Niedecken 'authenticity is the key' 19.12.2017

Honored by the Beethoven Academy, the rock musician has emerged as one of Germany's most prominent humanitarians. DW spoke with Niedecken on his work with former child soldiers and his push for integration in Germany.

Advertisement

Kino

Film still Trailer The Mule (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Clint Eastwood can't get enough

Clint Eastwood had been planning to retire for some time. Instead, in the thriller "The Mule", Clintwood not only directs, he takes on his first screen role in years: a WWII veteran who becomes the oldest drug smuggler in the world. 

Arts.21

Germany | Karl Marx in Trier - 4.40 Meters high, made by Chinese artist Wu Weishan (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Tittel)

How controversial is Karl Marx?

On his 200th birthday, Marx is omnipresent – from exhibitions in his birthplace Trier to a monumental statue and a rap song from China, where Marx is worshipped as a hero. All too often, his name is used uncritically for political ends. 

Music

Beethovenfest 2018 | (Beethovenfest 2018/B. Frommann)

Ferdinand Ries – The victory of faith

"Der Sieg des Glaubens" (The victory of faith), oratorio for solo voices, chorus and orchestra, op. 157 by Ferdinand Ries at the Beethovenfest Bonn 2018 for the 200th anniversary of the Lower Rhenish Music Festival. 

Arts

Bilderhauerin Isa Genzken (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Kalaene)

A steel rose: Isa Genzken at 70

Isa Genzken is one of the most important artists working today. At 70, she continues to wow with her shrill collages and sculptures, having long made a name for herself beyond the misnomer of "Gerhard Richter's wife." 

Digital Culture

Foto-App Darkroom I+II (DW/A. Leixnering)

Testing photo editing apps: "Darkroom"

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful photos, you need effective tools for image editing. DW Digital is testing the most popular apps .This week: "Polarr" 

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  