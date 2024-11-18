Gabon votes 'yes' to new constitution

Gabonese voters have approved of a new constitution proposed by the country's military rulers. The text introduces term limits and stipulates that family members cannot succeed a president.

Gabonese voters on Sunday approved a new constitution by a landslide 91.8%.

Interior Minister Hermann Immongault said that turnout in the referendum was an estimated 53.5%.

Broadcaster Gabon TV said there were no serious incidents during the voting.

What do we know about the draft constitution?

The proposed new constitution introduces a limit of two terms on the presidency, while also increasing the length of terms from five to seven years.

The document also abolishes the position of prime minister and stipulates that family members cannot succeed a president.

The constitutional change would also require presidential candidates to be exclusively Gabonese, with at least one Gabon-born parent and have a Gabonese spouse. The criterion disqualifies ousted ruler Ali Bongo Ondimba, who has a French-born wife, Sylvia Valentin Bongo Ondimba, and prevent his children from ever leading the country.

Gabon's interim president, General Brice Oligui Nguema, touted the referendum as a sign of the government's commitment to a democratic transition.

Gabon's military rulers have tentatively scheduled a handover to civilian government for summer 2025.

The draft constitution does not bar Nguema from running for the presidency.

Junta ousted Ali Bongo Ondimba last year

Military officers seized power in a coup in August 2023, ousting former President Ali Bongo Ondimba and putting him under house arrest. The junta accused Bongo of irresponsible governance and massive embezzlement.

The ousted president was released a week later on humanitarian grounds, allowing him to travel abroad for medical treatment.

Bongo came to power in 2009 after the death of his father, Omar Bongo Ondimba, who had ruled Gabon for 41 years.

