 Gabon appoints Ossouka Raponda as its first woman prime minister | News | DW | 16.07.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Gabon appoints Ossouka Raponda as its first woman prime minister

Former Defense Minister Rose Christiane Ossouka Raponda has been promoted to prime minister, making her the first woman to hold the role in Gabon's history.

Rose Christiane Ossouka Raponda

The president of Gabon, Ali Bongo Ondimba, appointed the country's first woman prime minister, Rose Christiane Ossouka Raponda on Thursday. 

Oussouka Raponda was promoted from her role as defense minister and takes over from Julien Nkoghe Bekale, who held the role from January 2019. Bekale stepped down from his role earlier in the day. 

This is not the first time that she has shaken up Gabonese politics. After serving as budget minister eight years ago, she became the first woman to be elected mayor of the capital Libreville in 2014 as a candidate for Bongo's Gabonese Democratic Party (PDG). Oussouka Raponda had served as defense minister since February 2019.

Rose Christiane Ossouka Raponda

Ossouka Raponda previously served as Gabon's defense minister and the mayor of the capital Libreville

Tricky road ahead

Oussouka Raponda will now form a new government, while facing two further challenges: dealing with falling oil production and prices, and tackling the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. 

In a statement, the president said Oussouka Raponda's mission would include "ensuring [Gabon's] economic relaunch and necessary social support in the light of the world crisis linked to COVID-19."

There have been more than 6,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in the central African country, along with a few dozen reported deaths. 

Oussouka Raponda is the sixth prime minister to serve under Ondimba after he succeeded his father in 2009. 

kbd/rs (AFP, Reuters)

Watch video 03:44

Supporting Gabon's fisheries while protecting marine life

DW recommends

Gabon president returns home after prolonged medical absence

President Ali Bongo has returned to Gabon after receiving treatment for a stroke he had in October. His reappearance came a week after a coup attempt was thwarted and days after he appointed a new government. (15.01.2019)  

Botched coup highlights Gabon's uncertain future

After decades of political certainty, the central African nation has entered a state of political flux. An attempted coup has raised questions about who is in charge as the president recuperates abroad. (09.01.2019)  

Advertisement