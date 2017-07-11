Gabby Petito: US authorities find body believed to be of missing woman

US law enforcement officers searching for missing 22-year-old woman in a national park in Wyoming said on Sunday they have found human remains that match the woman's description.

Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito set off for a months-long road trip with her boyfriend this summer. He returned without her on September 1, sparking a missing persons' case that has gripped the US.

What is the latest?

FBI spokesman Charles Jones said that human remains were discovered in a remote camping area near the Grand Teton National Park that were "consistent" with the description of the missing woman.

"Full forensic identification has not been completed to confirm 100% that we found Gabby, but her family has been notified of this discovery," he added.

Following the announcement, Petito's father tweeted a picture of his daughter with the words: "she touched the world."

Petito's boyfriend, identified as Brian Laundrie, has been named as a "person of interest" in the case.

