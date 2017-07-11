 Gabby Petito: US authorities find body believed to be of missing woman | News | DW | 19.09.2021

News

Gabby Petito: US authorities find body believed to be of missing woman

The FBI says the remains found in Wyoming are "consistent" with missing 22-year-old — but said they have not yet made a formal ID. The case has gripped the US, with her boyfriend named as a "person of interest."

A police camera video from August 12 shows officers talking with Gabby Petito following a fight with her boyfriend

US law enforcement officers searching for missing 22-year-old woman in a national park in Wyoming said on Sunday they have found human remains that match the woman's description.

Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito set off for a months-long road trip with her boyfriend this summer. He returned without her on September 1, sparking a missing persons' case that has gripped the US.

"Earlier today human remains were discovered consistent with Gabrielle Petito," FBI spokesman Charles Jones said.

"Full forensic identification has not been completed to confirm 100% that we found Gabby, but her family has been notified of this discovery."

Her boyfriend, identified as Brian Laundrie, has been named as a "person of interest" in the case.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

rs/ar (Reuters, AP)

