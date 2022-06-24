 G7 summit: DW′s Michaela Küfner in Elmau | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 26.06.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

DW News

G7 summit: DW's Michaela Küfner in Elmau

Watch video 03:18

More in the Media Center

04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

DW BUSINESS 24.06.2022

Gas Woes - Rwanda Vaccine Factory - BRICS Meeting

DW BUSINESS 23.06.2022

DW Business - America

DW Business - America 24.06.2022

04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business 22.06.2022

More from DW News

Protestors hold a banner as they march during a demonstration ahead of the G7 meeting in Munich, Germany, Saturday, June 25, 2022. The G7 Summit will take place at Castle Elmau near Garmisch-Partenkirchen from June 26 through June 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Top stories in 90 seconds 26.06.2022

People take part in the 'Warsaw and Kyiv Pride' marching for freedom in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday, June 25, 2022. Due to Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine the 10th anniversary of the equality march in Kyiv can't take place in the usual format in the Ukrainian capital. The event joined Warsaw's yearly equality parade, the largest gay pride event in central Europe, using it as a platform to keep international attention focused on the Ukrainian struggle for freedom. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk)

LGBTQ activists march in Warsaw 25.06.2022

Two women embrace each other as they lay flowers at the scene of a shooting in central Oslo, Norway, Saturday, June 25, 2022. A gunman opened fire in Osloâ€™s night-life district early Saturday, killing two people and leaving more than 20 wounded in what Norwegian security service called an Islamist terror act during the capitalâ€™s annual Pride festival. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

Norway raises terror alert level after shooting 25.06.2022

25.06.2022, Bayern, München: Teilnehmer warten auf der Theresienwiese auf den Beginn einer Demonstration der G7-Kritiker und für einen besseren Klima- und Artenschutz und gegen Hunger und Armut. Zur Demonstration in München haben 15 globalisierungskritische Verbände aufgerufen. Deutschland ist Gastgeber des G7-Gipfels (26. bis 28. Juni) wirtschaftsstarker Demokratien. Foto: Daniel Karmann/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Protesters gather ahead of G-7 summit in Bavaria 25.06.2022

Read also

06.2015 DW Footprints America

DW Deutsch+ Program highlights 22.06.2022

Don’t miss our program highlights. You can download them here.

10.2015 DW (Footprint)

DW English Program highlights 22.06.2022

Don’t miss our program highlights. You can download them here.

DW Global Media Forum 2019 | Plenary Session | Who’s got the power in the media landscape? Part 2 | (f.l.t.r.) Joseph Hundah (CEO, Kwesé Media), Nathalie Malinarich (Editor, BBC News), Edith Kimani (Journalist, Deutsche Welle) and Tanit Koch (Journalist, n-tv) © DW/P. Böll

DW Global Media Forum discusses journalism in a time of crisis 19.06.2022

Media experts from around the world are coming together in the former German capital Bonn for DW's Global Media Forum. It offers a forum to debate the future of journalism in a time of wars, crises, and catastrophes.

06.2015 DW Footprints America

DW Deutsch+ Weekly Program Guide 03.06.2022

With the weekly program guide you can stay tuned even when you're offline. Download the complete schedules from Saturday, 04 June - Friday, 10 June 2022.