G7 summit 2021 in Cornwall — live updates

Leaders expected to announce donation of 1 billion vaccine doses

Rebuilding the post-COVID economy will feature high on day 1

The Queen will be present at a dinner for the leaders later in the evening

Merkel hopes for 'good results' on vaccine donations

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said after arriving at the summit that she hopes the G7 leaders will be able to "achieve very good results" on a common pledge to donate 1 billion vaccine doses to poorer countries.

Merkel added G7 leaders need to "show that we're not just thinking of ourselves, but we're also thinking of those who don't yet have the opportunity to get vaccinated, above all, African countries, but others, too.''

Macron praises European unity

French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted a picture of himself sitting with EU leaders at a table outside the summit venue.

"As always, the same union, the same determination to act, the same enthusiasm! The G7 can begin," Macron said.

Johnson welcomes G7 leaders

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is hosting the event, will welcome his counterparts at the official opening from 1 p.m. UTC.

The family photograph is expected shortly afterwards. The summit is taking place at Carbis Bay in the English holiday region of Cornwall.

Johnson said the first in-person G7 summit in nearly two years is a "huge opportunity" to kickstart global recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden's 1st foreign trip as president

The summit is the first stop on US President Joe Biden's eight-day European tour. His main aim is to revive the transatlantic partnership and formulate a shared US-Europe stand on Russia.

1 billion vaccine pledge

Leaders from the Group of Seven (Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and United States) are expected to announce a donation of at least 1 billion coronavirus vaccine shots to nations struggling to contain the virus.