G7 summit 2021 in Cornwall — live updates

Leaders have started to arrive in the UK for a three-day meeting. They're expected to commit to sharing 1 billion COVID vaccine doses with poorer countries. Follow DW for the latest.
This article was last updated at 12:42 UTC
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is hosting the event, will welcome his counterparts at the official opening from 1 p.m. UTC. The family photograph is expected shortly afterwards. The summit is taking place at Carbis Bay in the English holiday region of Cornwall.
The summit is the first stop on US President Joe Biden's eight-day European tour. His main aim is to revive the transatlantic partnership and formulate a shared US-Europe stand on Russia.
Welcome to DW's rolling coverage of the first face-to-face G7 talks in almost two years. Leaders from the Group of Seven (Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and United States) are expected to announce a donation of at least 1 billion coronavirus vaccine shots to nations struggling to contain the virus.