G7 summit 2021 in Cornwall — live updates

Leaders expected to announce donation of 1 billion vaccine doses

Rebuilding the post-COVID economy will feature high on day 1

The Queen will be present at a dinner for the leaders later in the evening

Johnson welcomes G7 leaders

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is hosting the event, will welcome his counterparts at the official opening from 1 p.m. UTC. The family photograph is expected shortly afterwards. The summit is taking place at Carbis Bay in the English holiday region of Cornwall.

Biden's 1st foreign trip as president

The summit is the first stop on US President Joe Biden's eight-day European tour. His main aim is to revive the transatlantic partnership and formulate a shared US-Europe stand on Russia.

1 billion vaccine pledge

Welcome to DW's rolling coverage of the first face-to-face G7 talks in almost two years. Leaders from the Group of Seven (Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and United States) are expected to announce a donation of at least 1 billion coronavirus vaccine shots to nations struggling to contain the virus.