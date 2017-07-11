G7: 'Historic' global corporate tax deal on the horizon

Finance ministers from the G7 nations are expected to announce support for a minimum global level of corporate tax as they meet on Saturday for their second day of talks in London.

The proposal could form the basis of a global pact next month when G7 leaders convene for a broader summit.

The plan aims to get multinationals — particularly tech giants — to pay more into government coffers hit hard by the pandemic.

"It is increasingly clear that in a complex, global, digital economy, we cannot continue to rely on a tax system that was largely designed as in the 1920s," British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak, who is chairing the talks, said in opening remarks.

French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire told reporters on Friday evening: "If we have an agreement tomorrow, it will be a historic step forward."

What is the proposal?

The plan focuses on special rules to change how much tax companies pay and where it is paid. It also aims to create a global minimum corporate tax rate.

US President Joe Biden has called for a unified minimum corporate tax rate of 15%.

The global minimum tax would be levied only on the world's 100 largest and most profitable companies.

If a company pays taxes somewhere with a lower rate, it would probably have to pay top-up taxes.

Such a deal aims to end what US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has called a "30-year race to the bottom on corporate tax rates" as countries compete to lure multinationals.

Who supports the US-led plan?

Several European countries, as well as the International Monetary Fund, have voiced support for the US-led proposal.

Finance ministers from France, Germany, Italy and non-G7 member Spain declared Friday that a deal was "within sight."

Germany's Finance Minister Olaf Scholz signaled on Friday evening that a breakthrough was expected.

"It looks as if we will now make it, and it will change the world," Scholz told broadcaster Sky News.

However, Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso had signaled earlier that he did not expect agreement on a specific minimum tax rate during this meeting.

But Yellen said she expected a fuller agreement when G7 leaders met later this month.

What else is on the agenda?

Another thorny topic on the agenda is the regulation of digital currencies such as bitcoin.

The G7 ministers also plan to discuss climate risks, as well as continued support for developing countries.

They are also set to focus on environmental crimes such as wildlife trafficking and illegal logging.

fb/rc (AFP, dpa, Reuters)