G7: Germany urges vaccine solidarity

German Health Minister Jens Spahn on Thursday urged COVID-19 vaccine producers to step up alliances with manufacturers in developing countries.

His remarks came ahead of a meeting of G7 health ministers in Britain amid increasing calls for wealthy countries to share COVID-19 vaccines with lower-income nations.

Spahn also reiterated Germany's support for financing the COVAX vaccine sharing program.

"One in five inoculations [around] the world is financed by Germany, and, actually, that shows how much we are committed to this goal — to vaccinate the world," Spahn said.

"We want companies like BioNTech-Pfizer, Curevac, AstraZeneca to cooperate with other companies in India and Africa to really make it possible to 'tech transfer,' and to have other production sites there, too," he added.

Have G7 states contributed to fairer vaccine distribution?

The G7 countries have already committed to supporting COVAX. But last month, UNICEF warned that the program might come 190 million doses short of its initial estimations.

"We'll be working together with G7 partners to try to meet the objective that a vaccine is made available right across the world," UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock told reporters ahead of Thursday's meeting.

The US vowed last month to export 80 million shots to other countries "without any political strings attached."

Britain had pledged to donate its excess doses to COVAX. However, Hancock said the UK did not have the capacity to uphold this pledge.

"We don't have any excess doses," he said, noting that more than half a billion doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine had been released for supply globally.

Of course, Britain should be proud "of what has been developed here in Oxford," Spahn told the DPA news agency.

The critical issue is to make the vaccines, developed under international cooperation, available to the world, he said.

What else is on the G7 meeting agenda?

The G7 discussions are also set to discuss protection against future pandemics and improving the identification of animal-borne infections.

The ministers from Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States vowed to "combat future health threats by working together to identify early warning signs from animals and the environment."

"There will be more diseases that cross that boundary from animals to humans," Hancock said.

The meeting location, the city of Oxford, was chosen symbolically. Oxford University researchers had developed a COVID-19 vaccine together with the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca.

