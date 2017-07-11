G7 foreign ministers discuss pandemic amid COVID scare

G7 talks in London on beating the coronavirus pandemic were overshadowed on Wednesday as India's foreign minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, went into self-isolation amid fears he had come into contact with possible COVID-19 cases.

"As a measure of abundant caution and also out of consideration for others, I decided to conduct my engagements in the virtual mode. That will be the case with the G7 meeting today as well," Jaishankar wrote on Twitter.

On Monday, Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the summit. But the US State Department said it saw no risk arising from the meeting.

"We will continue to follow the guidance of public health professionals going forward and abide by the same strict COVID-19 protocols," spokesman Ned Price said.

G7 sets agenda for leaders meeting

India is not a member of the club of wealthly nations, but was invited along with South Korea, Australia and South Africa as a guest for the second day of the two-day summit.

Foreign ministers of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States are setting the agenda for a G7 leaders' summit next month in Cornwall, southern England.

They are also discussing how to stem global warming, deal with an increasingly resurgent China, and how to engage with Russia amid ongoing tensions with Moscow over its 2014 annexation of the Ukrainian region, Crimea.

But much of the focus is on how to secure fairer access to vaccines for the developing world.





Wealthy countries have so far been reluctant to give up precious stocks of life-saving jabs until they have inoculated their own populations.

Britain's former prime minister, Gordon Brown, has said that the G7 needs to do much more and stump up the $60 billion (€55 billion) that he says is needed over the next two years to vaccinate the whole world.

Brown, who led a 2009 summit of the broader Group of 20 that was credited with helping address the global economic crisis, said that price tag is not charity but "the best insurance policy for the world".

The meeting is taking place in London because the UK currently holds the G7 presidency.

A leaders summit is set to be held in July in the southwestern region of Cornwall.

Maintaining Korean stability

US Blinken met with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts on the sidelines of the G7 meeting, where they vowed to cooperate on policy concerning North Korea.

"They ... agreed on the imperative of fully implementing relevant UN Security Council resolutions by UN member states, including North Korea, preventing proliferation, and cooperating to strengthen deterrence and maintain peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula," Price was quoted as saying by Reuters.

US President Joe Biden's administration issued a policy review on North Korea, calling for practical progress with Pyongyang as opposed to the summits with leader Kim Jong Un that were carried out by former US President Donald Trump.

fb/rs (AP, AFP)