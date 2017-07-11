G7 finance ministers agree global minimum corporate tax of at least 15%

Finance ministers from the G7 nations agreed on a minimum global level of corporate tax as they met on Saturday, their second day of talks in London.

British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak, who is chairing the talks, said the G7 finance ministers, "after years of discussion, have reached a historic agreement."

"We... commit to a global minimum tax of at least 15 percent on a country by country basis," a statement said after their meeting, adding that they hoped to reach a final agreement at the July gathering of the expanded G20 finance ministers group.

The deal aims to get multinationals — particularly tech giants — to pay more into government coffers hit hard by the pandemic.



Watch video 26:00 Share The Day with Phil Gayle: Is a global corporate tax crackdown coming? Send Facebook reddit EMail Facebook Messenger Web Whatsapp Web Telegram linkedin Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/1HvbH The Day with Phil Gayle: Is a global corporate tax crackdown coming?

What is the global minimum corporate tax?

The plan focuses on special rules to change how much tax companies pay and where it is paid. It also aims to create a global minimum corporate tax rate.

US President Joe Biden has called for a unified minimum corporate tax rate of 15%.

The global minimum tax would be levied only on the world's 100 largest and most profitable companies.

If a company pays taxes somewhere with a lower rate, it would probably have to pay top-up taxes.

Such a deal aims to end what US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has called a "30-year race to the bottom on corporate tax rates" as countries compete to lure multinationals.

Who supported the US-led plan?

Several European countries, as well as the International Monetary Fund, have voiced support for the US-led proposal.

Finance ministers from France, Germany, Italy and non-G7 member Spain declared Friday that a deal was "within sight."

Germany's Finance Minister Olaf Scholz signaled on Friday evening that a breakthrough was expected.

"It looks as if we will now make it, and it will change the world," Scholz told broadcaster Sky News.

However, Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso had signaled earlier that he did not expect agreement on a specific minimum tax rate during this meeting.

But Yellen said she expected a fuller agreement when G7 leaders met later this month.

What else is on the agenda?

Another thorny topic on the agenda is the regulation of digital currencies such as bitcoin.

The G7 ministers also plan to discuss climate risks, as well as continued support for developing countries.

They are also set to focus on environmental crimes such as wildlife trafficking and illegal logging.

fb/rc (AFP, dpa, Reuters)