G7 finance ministers agree global minimum corporate tax of at least 15%

Finance ministers from the G7 nations on Saturday pledged to commit to a minimum global level of corporate tax of at least 15%

The deal aims to get multinationals — particularly tech giants — to pay more into government coffers hit hard by the pandemic.

British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak, who is chairing the talks, said his counterparts, "after years of discussion, have reached a historic agreement."

"The G7's decision on international tax justice is historic," Germany's Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said in a statement.

"It is very good news for tax justice and solidarity and bad news for tax havens around the world."

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said the group's commitment was a "starting point," pledging to hike it further.

"This is a starting point and in the coming months we will fight to ensure that this minimum corporate tax rate is as high as possible," Le Maire said.

What is the minimum global corporate tax?

The US-led proposal focuses on creating a global minimum corporate tax rate as well as special rules to change how much tax companies pay and where it is paid.

US President Joe Biden had called for a unified minimum corporate tax rate of 15%.

The global minimum tax would be levied only on the world's 100 largest and most profitable companies.

If a company pays taxes somewhere with a lower rate, it would probably have to pay top-up taxes.

Such a deal aims to end what US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has called a "30-year race to the bottom on corporate tax rates" as countries compete to lure multinationals.

What else was on the agenda?

Following two days of talks, G7 finance ministers also urged more coordination to measure what impact companies have on the environment, warning of the risk of fragmentation as local jurisdictions adopt different approaches.

"We support moving towards mandatory climate-related financial disclosures that provide consistent and decision-useful information for market participants...," said a final communique.

"This will help mobilize the trillions of dollars of private sector finance needed, and reinforce government policy to meet our net zero commitments," it said of a growing number of pledges by major economies to attain net-zero carbon emissions.

fb/rc (AFP, dpa, Reuters)