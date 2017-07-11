G7 finance ministers agree global minimum corporate tax of at least 15%

Finance ministers from the G7 nations on Saturday pledged to commit to a minimum global level of corporate tax after two days of talks in London.

The deal aims to get multinationals — particularly tech giants — to pay more into government coffers hit hard by the pandemic.

British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak, who is chairing the talks, said his counterparts, "after years of discussion, have reached a historic agreement."

In a statement, the G7 finance ministers said they hoped to reach a final agreement at the July gathering of the expanded G20 finance ministers group.

"The G7's decision on international tax justice is historic," Germany's Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said in a statement.

"It is very good news for tax justice and solidarity and bad news for tax havens around the world."



The Day with Phil Gayle: Is a global corporate tax crackdown coming?

What is the minimum global corporate tax?

The US-led proposal focused on creating a global minimum corporate tax rate as well as special rules to change how much tax companies pay and where it is paid.

US President Joe Biden had called for a unified minimum corporate tax rate of 15%.

The global minimum tax would be levied only on the world's 100 largest and most profitable companies.

If a company pays taxes somewhere with a lower rate, it would probably have to pay top-up taxes.

Such a deal aims to end what US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has called a "30-year race to the bottom on corporate tax rates" as countries compete to lure multinationals.

Who supported the US-led plan?

Several European countries, as well as the International Monetary Fund, have voiced support for the US-led proposal.

Finance ministers from France, Germany, Italy and non-G7 member Spain declared Friday that a deal was "within sight."

Germany's Finance Minister Olaf Scholz signaled on Friday evening that a breakthrough was expected.

"It looks as if we will now make it, and it will change the world," Scholz told broadcaster Sky News.

However, Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso had signaled earlier that he did not expect agreement on a specific minimum tax rate during this meeting.

But Yellen said she expected a fuller agreement when G7 leaders met later this month.

fb/rc (AFP, dpa, Reuters)