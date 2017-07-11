G7 countries condemn Myanmar crackdown on protesters

The Group of 7 said Tuesday they "firmly condemn" the army's violent response to demonstrations against the February 1 coup in Myanmar.

"Use of live ammunition against unarmed people is unacceptable. Anyone responding to peaceful protests with violence must be held to account," a statement from the G7 foreign ministers said.

They also urged the military to "exercise utmost restraint and respect human rights and international law."

Myanmar protests turn deadly

Pro-democracy activists have been taking to the streets of Myanmar's cities in the weeks since the military takeover to demand the release of deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint.

The junta, which has declared a state of emergency and pledged to hold elections within a year, has responded with force at times.

At least three anti-coup protesters have been shot dead in the demonstrations so far.

Protesters turned out again on Tuesday, although their numbers were smaller than the massive crowds seen during a general strike on Monday.

The military says it seized power because the November elections were rigged to deliver a landslide victory to Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy — an allegation rejected by the country's election commission.

Malaysia goes ahead with Myanmar deportation

Meanwhile, Malaysia says it has deported 1,086 Myanmar nationals back to their homeland, despite a court order halting the move.

The high court in Kuala Lumpur had granted a stay of the deportation until Wednesday to hear an appeal from Amnesty International and Asylum Access.

The two rights groups argued that minors and asylum-seekers fleeing persecution in Myanmar were among the migrants, and that Malaysia would be in breach of its international duties by sending them to a country where they could be in danger.

Migrants return 'of their own free will'

Malaysian immigration chief Khairul Dzaimee Daud said the returned migrants did not include asylum-seekers or members of the Rohingya Muslim minority, who are not recognized as citizens in Myanmar.

"All of those who have been deported agreed to return of their own free will, without being forced," he said.

Authorities had initially said 1,200 detainees would be repatriated. It was not clear why the final number was lower.

Days after the coup in Myanmar, Malaysia accepted an offer from the junta to repatriate the migrants on navy ships sent by the new government.

The US and other Western missions, as well as rights groups, had urged Malaysia not to go ahead with the deportation, saying that the country's cooperation with the junta served to legitimize the military government and its crackdown.

Myanmar coup: Boat protesters demand restoration of democracy Widespread protests Protests have erupted across Myanmar against the February 1 military coup. On February 18, people living near Inle Lake, a popular tourist destination in southern Shan state, demonstrated against the military junta and demanded that democracy be restored in the Southeast Asian country.

Myanmar coup: Boat protesters demand restoration of democracy Protest on boats People from all walks of life participated in the unique boat protests. They were seen carrying megaphones and placards while chanting revolutionary songs.

Myanmar coup: Boat protesters demand restoration of democracy The military coup Senior military figures seized power earlier this month, claiming widespread voter fraud in November's elections, where Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) party won by a landslide. They arrested elected officials and quickly stacked political offices and the court system with loyalists.

Myanmar coup: Boat protesters demand restoration of democracy Civil disobedience Since the coup, people have protested in the tens of thousands and established a civil disobedience campaign. This was met with military violence, harsh crackdowns and widespread arrests.

Myanmar coup: Boat protesters demand restoration of democracy Lake protesters welcome sanctions Western countries have imposed sanctions on the coup leaders and demanded that Suu Kyi and other political prisoners be released. Inle Lake protesters welcome the sanctions and say that their goal is to end the military's dominance for good. They are, however, not in favor of a reconciliation with the generals, a policy pursued by Suu Kyi.

Myanmar coup: Boat protesters demand restoration of democracy The only way out Shan state is populated by the Intha people, who are also known as "sons of the lake." "The only way to protect the traditions of the minorities is through a democratic and decentralized system. That is why we need federal democracy in Myanmar," Ko Su, an ethnic Intha activist, told DW.

Myanmar coup: Boat protesters demand restoration of democracy Restoration of democracy Although Suu Kyi's NLD did not deliver its democratic promises, the townships around Inle Lake remained loyal to the party. Thursday's protests, however, should not be considered a political rally in favor of the NLD, but rather a call for the restoration of democracy.

Myanmar coup: Boat protesters demand restoration of democracy Military-controlled tourism The ethnic Intha people say that they have not been able to fully capitalize on tourism because most hotels and businesses in the area are owned by people with connections to the military. Before the coup, local people say they could at least get some benefits from a booming tourism industry. Author: Robert Bociaga (Nyaung Shwe)



nm/msh (Reuters, AFP, AP)