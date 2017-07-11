G7 agrees 'historic' global minimum corporate tax rate

Finance ministers from the G7 nations on Saturday pledged to commit to a minimum global level of corporate tax of at least 15%

The move aims to get multinationals — particularly tech giants — to pay more into government coffers hit hard by the pandemic.

"I am delighted to announce that today after years of discussion G7 finance ministers have reached a historic agreement to reform the global tax system," said British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak, who was chairing the talks.

"The G7's decision on international tax justice is historic," Germany's Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said in a statement.

"It is very good news for tax justice and solidarity and bad news for tax havens around the world."

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said the group's commitment was a "starting point," pledging to hike it further.

"This is a starting point and in the coming months we will fight to ensure that this minimum corporate tax rate is as high as possible," Le Maire said.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the move would "help the global economy thrive, by leveling the playing field for businesses and encouraging countries to compete on positive bases."

What is the global minimum corporate tax?

The US-led proposal focuses on creating a global minimum corporate tax rate as well as special rules to change how much tax companies pay and where it is paid.

US President Joe Biden had called for a unified minimum corporate tax rate of 15%.



The global minimum tax would be levied only on the world's 100 largest and most profitable companies.

If a company pays taxes somewhere with a lower rate, it would probably have to pay top-up taxes.

Such a move aims to end what Yellen has called a "30-year race to the bottom on corporate tax rates" as countries compete to lure multinationals.

What else was on the agenda?

Following two days of talks, G7 finance ministers backed moves to force banks and companies to disclose their exposure to climate-related risks, according to a final communique seen by Reuters.

They also reiterated that digital currency projects should not operate until it meets "legal, regulatory, and oversight requirements through appropriate design and by adhering to applicable standards," the communique read.

fb/rc (AFP, dpa, Reuters)