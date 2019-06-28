G20 summit: World leaders agree on climate deal

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday said world leaders at the G20 summit would sign a climate change deal similar to that signed in Argentina last year.

"We will have a similar text to Argentina. A 19+1 declaration," Merkel told reporters on the sidelines of a G20 meeting in Osaka.

Merkel said the US accepted the other 19 members' determination to fight climate change, but would not be committing themselves.

At the G20 meeting in Buenos Aires, most countries reaffirmed their commitment to the landmark 2016 Paris Agreement on tackling climate change. They declared the accord "irreversible" and committed to its "full implementation."

The US, however, said it was committed to withdrawing from the Paris Agreement and "affirms its strong commitment to economic growth and energy access and security."

"In our view, climate change will determine the destiny of mankind, so it is imperative that our generation makes the right

choices," said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at a news conference with his French counterpart and UN Secretary- General Antonio Guterres following climate change talks.

