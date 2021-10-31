 G20 summit: DW′s Alexandra von Nahmen in Rome | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 29.10.2021

DW News

G20 summit: DW's Alexandra von Nahmen in Rome

Watch video 04:14

World leaders meet at G20 summit in Rome 31.10.2021

31.10.2021 Pedro Sánchez (l-r), Ministerpräsident von Spanien, Narendra Modi, Premierminister von Indien, Scott Morrison (l), Premierminister von Australien, Angela Merkel (CDU), geschäftsführende Bundeskanzlerin, Mario Draghi, Premierminister von Italien, Emmanuel Macron, Präsident von Frankreich, und Boris Johnson, Premierminister von Großbritannien, werfen Münzen in den Trevi-Brunnen während ihres Besuchs des berühmten Brunnens am Rande des G20-Gipfels. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Climate crisis: G20 fail to agree on hard targets 31.10.2021

DW Business Europe & Africa 21.05.2021

DW Business – Europe & America 21.05.2021

Effects of deforestation in South America 10.11.2021

Poland-Belarus border crisis: Can Putin help? 10.11.2021

The battle for new wind farms 10.11.2021

Coronavirus cases in Germany surge to highest level 10.11.2021

U.S. President Joe Biden, second from left, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, share a word with Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan, second from right, at the La Nuvola conference center for the G20 summit in Rome, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. The two-day Group of 20 summit is the first in-person gathering of leaders of the world's biggest economies since the COVID-19 pandemic started. (Kevin Lamarque/Pool Photo via AP)

G20 leaders endorse global tax rate deal, wrangle over vaccines, climate change 30.10.2021

Leaders of G20 nations endorsed a landmark deal to establish a global minimum tax rate. They were, however, at odds on issues like coronavirus vaccines and fighting climate change.

6684338 29.10.2021 Carabinieri police officers stand guard outside the Palazzo dei Congressi, which will host the G20 summit with heads of state from major nations for a two-day meeting from October 30-31, in Rome, Italy. Pavel Bednyakov / Sputnik

G20 leaders arrive in Rome for summit 29.10.2021

The first in-person summit since the coronavirus pandemic began will address the global economic recovery, rising energy costs and supply chain problems. The weekend talks are set to be accompanied by large protests.

Leaders begin a round table meeting at the La Nuvola conference center for the G20 summit in Rome, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. The two-day Group of 20 summit is the first in-person gathering of leaders of the world's biggest economies since the COVID-19 pandemic started. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

G20: Climate crisis, COVID lead Rome talks 30.10.2021

World leaders are gathering in Rome this weekend for the first in-person G20 summit since the pandemic. Thousands of protesters marched to demand climate action.

Arbeiter richten eine Flagge vor einem Gruppenfoto im Rahmen des G20-Gipfels auf. Der zweitägige Gipfel der Gruppe der 20 ist das erste persönliche Treffen der Staats- und Regierungschefs der größten Volkswirtschaften der Welt seit Beginn der Corona-Pandemie. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

G-20 leaders make no promises over climate change 31.10.2021

World leaders have failed to set a firm date for achieving carbon neutrality or for phasing out coal. Activists had hoped for a stronger signal from the G-20 ahead of the UN's climate change conference, COP26.