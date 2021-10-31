G20 summit: DW's Alexandra von Nahmen in Rome

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Leaders of G20 nations endorsed a landmark deal to establish a global minimum tax rate. They were, however, at odds on issues like coronavirus vaccines and fighting climate change.
The first in-person summit since the coronavirus pandemic began will address the global economic recovery, rising energy costs and supply chain problems. The weekend talks are set to be accompanied by large protests.
World leaders are gathering in Rome this weekend for the first in-person G20 summit since the pandemic. Thousands of protesters marched to demand climate action.
World leaders have failed to set a firm date for achieving carbon neutrality or for phasing out coal. Activists had hoped for a stronger signal from the G-20 ahead of the UN's climate change conference, COP26.
© 2021 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version