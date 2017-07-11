G20: Russia's Lavrov walks out of G20 meeting amid criticism of Russia

The foreign ministers of the Group of 20 (G20) attended a joint summit Friday on the Indonesian island of Bali, amid tensions between the West and Russia over Ukraine.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the meeting was "intense, but very polite."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was in attendance despite objections from Western leaders. However, he left early and walked out of a morning session as German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock criticized Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. The Minister reproached Western countries for what he described as a "frenzied criticism" of Russia.

"The fact that the Russian foreign minister spent a large part of the negotiations here not in the room but outside the room underlines that there is not even a millimeter of willingness to talk on the part of the Russian government at the moment," Baerbock said.

Borrell, told reporters that Lavrov's departure "not very respectful" and that the minister spoke, but did not wait to hear other remarks.

Russia's foreign minister addressed the press before he left. Lavrov said that if the EU and US planned to help Ukraine win in the war with Moscow "then we probably have nothing to discuss with the West."

What was said about Ukraine?

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi urged for a negotiated end to the war in Ukraine.

"It is our responsibility to end the war sooner than later and settle our differences at the negotiating table, not at the battlefield," Marsudi said at the opening of talks.

Marsudi added that it was important for Indonesia as the host to "create an atmosphere that's comfortable for everybody."

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a direct appeal at the meeting of foreign ministers for Russia to unblock Ukraine's grain exports.

"Ukraine is not your country. Its grain is not your grain. Why are you blocking the ports? You should let the grain out," he said to Lavrov directly.

Blinken said there had been widespread calls at the meeting urging Russia to end its war in Ukraine.

"What we've heard today already is a strong chorus from around the world — not just the United States but around the world about the need — for the aggression to end," Blinken told reporters on the sidelines of the talks in Bali.

The vast majority of representatives at the meeting had condemned "Russia's brutal war of aggression," Baerbock said. "The appeal of all 19 states was very clear to Russia: this war must end," she said.

Lavrov was then not present in the afternoon, as Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba addressed the foreign ministers.

Blinken, Baerbock and French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna held talks ahead of the meeting, along with a senior British official to discuss "Russia's unprovoked and unjustifiable war of choice." UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss left early to return to London amid the fallout from UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's resignation.

As Lavrov shook hands with Marsudi before the meeting began, journalists asked Lavrov: "When will you stop the war?" and "Why don't you stop the war?"

Reporter Andreas Kynast, from German broadcaster ZDF, said he had been the one to ask Lavrov the question, and was immediately thrown out by Indonesian security officials.

Lavrov laments Western criticism

Before he left. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov thanked host Indonesia, but denounced Western criticism of Moscow's war in Ukraine.

Lavrov said Western participants had "strayed almost immediately, as soon as they took the floor, to the frenzied criticism of the Russian Federation in connection with the situation in Ukraine."

"'Aggressors,' 'invaders,' 'occupiers' — we heard a lot of things today," he said.

"Everyone is telling us to put an end to the operation and reach a peaceful solution."

"Despite the behavior of our Western colleagues, this is a useful discussion."

Lavrov added that Russia was is ready to negotiate with Ukraine and Turkey about grain but said it was unclear when such talks might take place.

The gathering as a whole was overshadowed by the shooting of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who previously represented his country at a number of G20 summits.

Australia seeks to mend relations with China

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong is set to meet with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the meeting in a bid to mend relations.

"We all know we have our differences. There are challenges in the relationship. We believe engagement is necessary to stabilize the relationship," Wong told reporters.

China is Australia's largest trading partner, but relations have deteriorated in recent years after Canberra called for an investigation into the origins of COVID-19 and imposed a 5G network ban on Chinese firm Huawei. In response, Beijing imposed tariffs on Australian products including coal, seafood and wine.

"We don't believe those blockages are in our interests," she said, referring to Beijing's sanctions on Australian products. "We would say to China, they are not in China's interests."

sdi, rc/rt (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)