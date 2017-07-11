G20 ministers call for better COVID cooperation during talks in Italy

With the pandemic continuing to loom large, the foreign and development ministers of the Group of 20 (G20) called for better international solutions for global crises on Tuesday.

The gathering in the Italian city of Matera was their first face-to-face meeting in two years.

Although the COVID pandemic was high up on the agenda, ministers also discussed the global climate change emergency.

What did the G20 ministers say about COVID?

Ministers discussed ways to coordinate the international response to the health emergency.

They also discussed ways to ensure equitable worldwide access to vaccines and diagnostics.

"The pandemic has highlighted the need for an international response to emergencies that transcend national boundaries," Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio told the gathering.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that the pandemic should be fought together, "because each of us will only be safe when we are all safe. And everyone should actually understand that."

Maas also criticized China and Russia for engaging in vaccine diplomacy, tweeted DW correspondent Alexandra von Nahmen.

He was especially critical of efforts to use the pandemic to "achieve short-term geostrategic advantages."

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated the importance of bringing vaccines to poorer countries that might struggle otherwise to obtain doses. "To bring the pandemic to an end, we must get more vaccines to more places," he said.

At a world health summit in Rome in May, the G20 countries had already agreed to forge stronger cooperation in all areas of health care to be better equipped against global crises in the future.

What else is on the agenda?

The pandemic was not the only topic of discussion at the gathering in Matera.

The ministers' talks also encompassed other subjects ranging from climate change and international trade to sustainable development and assistance for Africa.

Given the wide range of countries in the grouping, it's usually tough to reach agreement on contentious issues.

"Sustainable development and climate can really play a major role during the meeting," Teresa Coratella of the European Council on Foreign Relations told DW.

"This could be the right connector to put together all the rest on the same table with the view as a medium-long term strategy to involve Africa as an equal partner and not an interlocutor anymore."

Italy, which holds the rotating presidency of the G20, has said particular attention will be paid to sustainable development in Africa.

What is the G20?

The G20 comprises most of the world's largest economies, bringing together both industrialized and developing nations such as the US, China, Germany, India and Brazil.

These countries account for more than 80% of the world economic output, 75% of global trade and 60% of the population of the planet.

The foreign and development ministers' meeting prepares the groundwork for this year's G20 leaders' summit in Rome at the end of October.

