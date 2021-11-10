G20 in Rome: DW's Marina Strauss from pre-summit protests

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
World leaders are gathering in Rome this weekend for the first in-person G20 summit since the pandemic. Thousands of protesters marched to demand climate action.
Saudi Arabia has announced a comprehensive transformation strategy toward a green future. But what are the real drivers of the world's biggest oil exporter's "net-zero" vision for 2060?
The bill is one of the strongest political messages the institution has ever issued on Saudi Arabia and comes on the two-year anniversary of the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
The European Parliament had called on the EU to downgrade its attendance of the Saudi G20 over human rights abuses. The EU has defended its decision to participate, citing the need for coordination on the pandemic.
© 2021 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version