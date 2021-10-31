G20: DW's Marina Strauss on the streets of Rome

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
World leaders have failed to set a firm date for achieving carbon neutrality or for phasing out coal. Activists had hoped for a stronger signal from the G-20 ahead of the UN's climate change conference, COP26.
Olaf Scholz, who is expected to be the next German chancellor, has attended the G-20 in his capacity as finance minister. Angela Merkel used the opportunity as a show of continuity to international partners.
Leaders of G20 nations endorsed a landmark deal to establish a global minimum tax rate. They were, however, at odds on issues like coronavirus vaccines and fighting climate change.
The Catholic president met with the pope to discuss climate change and the pandemic. Later, Biden met with Emmanuel Macron as the pair sought to smooth relations after a submarine deal rattled Paris' faith in US loyalty.
© 2021 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version