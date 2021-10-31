 G20: DW′s Alexandra von Nahmen reports from Rome | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 30.10.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

DW News

G20: DW's Alexandra von Nahmen reports from Rome

Watch video 03:23

More in the Media Center

31.10.2021 Pedro Sánchez (l-r), Ministerpräsident von Spanien, Narendra Modi, Premierminister von Indien, Scott Morrison (l), Premierminister von Australien, Angela Merkel (CDU), geschäftsführende Bundeskanzlerin, Mario Draghi, Premierminister von Italien, Emmanuel Macron, Präsident von Frankreich, und Boris Johnson, Premierminister von Großbritannien, werfen Münzen in den Trevi-Brunnen während ihres Besuchs des berühmten Brunnens am Rande des G20-Gipfels. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Climate crisis: G20 fail to agree on hard targets 31.10.2021

World leaders meet at G20 summit in Rome 31.10.2021

04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business – Europe 01.11.2021

A girl sits between concrete barriers in Kabul, Afghanistan October 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Silva TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Global leaders meet to discuss aid for Afghanistan 12.10.2021

More from DW News

Effects of deforestation in South America 10.11.2021

Poland-Belarus border crisis: Can Putin help? 10.11.2021

The battle for new wind farms 10.11.2021

Coronavirus cases in Germany surge to highest level 10.11.2021

Read also

Arbeiter richten eine Flagge vor einem Gruppenfoto im Rahmen des G20-Gipfels auf. Der zweitägige Gipfel der Gruppe der 20 ist das erste persönliche Treffen der Staats- und Regierungschefs der größten Volkswirtschaften der Welt seit Beginn der Corona-Pandemie. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

G-20 leaders make no promises over climate change 31.10.2021

World leaders have failed to set a firm date for achieving carbon neutrality or for phasing out coal. Activists had hoped for a stronger signal from the G-20 ahead of the UN's climate change conference, COP26.

Joe Biden (l-r), Präsident der USA, Angela Merkel (CDU), geschäftsführende Bundeskanzlerin, und Olaf Scholz (SPD), Bundesfinanzminister und Kanzlerkandidat, nehmen an einem gemeinsamen Treffen am Rande des G20-Gipfels teil. Der zweitägige Gipfel der Gruppe der 20 ist das erste persönliche Treffen der Staats- und Regierungschefs der größten Volkswirtschaften der Welt seit Beginn der Corona-Pandemie. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

In a show of continuity, Merkel brings likely successor to G-20 bilateral meetings 30.10.2021

Olaf Scholz, who is expected to be the next German chancellor, has attended the G-20 in his capacity as finance minister. Angela Merkel used the opportunity as a show of continuity to international partners.

U.S. President Joe Biden, second from left, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, share a word with Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan, second from right, at the La Nuvola conference center for the G20 summit in Rome, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. The two-day Group of 20 summit is the first in-person gathering of leaders of the world's biggest economies since the COVID-19 pandemic started. (Kevin Lamarque/Pool Photo via AP)

G20 leaders endorse global tax rate deal, wrangle over vaccines, climate change 30.10.2021

Leaders of G20 nations endorsed a landmark deal to establish a global minimum tax rate. They were, however, at odds on issues like coronavirus vaccines and fighting climate change.

Pope Francis meets U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden at the Vatican, October 29, 2021. Vatican Media/­Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

Joe Biden's meeting with Pope Francis goes into overtime 29.10.2021

The Catholic president met with the pope to discuss climate change and the pandemic. Later, Biden met with Emmanuel Macron as the pair sought to smooth relations after a submarine deal rattled Paris' faith in US loyalty.