G-20 leaders make no promises over climate change

No date has been set for achieving carbon neutrality, according to a joint communique released by G-20 leaders on Sunday.

After the weekend's summit of heads of state from the world's 20 largest economies, little progress was made as key political figures arrived in Glasgow for a crucial climate change conference, COP26.

No assurances for ending coal-fueled power

The G-20 leaders failed to give assurances for ending coal-fueled power, according to a statement.

"We will do our utmost to avoid building new unabated coal power generation capacity, taking national circumstances into account, with a view to accelerating the transition away from coal to meet timeframes aligned with the goals of the Paris Agreement," read the statement viewed by news agency DPA.

The statement also promises that G-20 members will adhere to climate pledges made in the 2015 Paris Climate Accords — an agreement that committed global signatories to limit emissions.

The lack of specificity comes as a disappointment to climate activists, who had been seeking firm assurances from the G-20 members.

'Last chance saloon,' says Prince Charles

Earlier on Sunday, environmental activists Greta Thunberg and Vanessa Nakate penned an open letter to the media as the G-20 summit came to a conclusion.

"The climate crisis is only going to become more urgent," the pair wrote. "We can still avoid the worst consequences, we can still turn this around. But not if we continue like today."

Britain's Prince Charles addressed the G-20 leaders on Sunday morning, urging them to listen to young people who are inheriting the increasingly warm Earth, warning that "it is quite literally the last chance saloon."

