Güzide Alcu - When Kurdish women play Football

06/03/2023 June 3, 2023

Güzide Alcu ist the face of Kurdish women's football. She is the captain of the Amedspor women's team. Against all odds, her team has developed into a title contender in the Turkish women's league. But they have also been the target of abuse and discrimination. Midway through the title race, the region was hit by an earthquake. But Güzide's spirit will not be broken.