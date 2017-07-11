Future of Europe: Macron, von der Leyen discuss proposals

The EU's Conference on the Future of Europe will on Monday present its proposals for a better Europe to French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

With Russia's invasion of Ukraine providing the backdrop to the EU's presentation, Von der Leyen is keen for the bloc to react to the challenges on its doorstep while also looking at potential reforms.

"(The) war in Ukraine is fundamentally challenging our European peace architecture," Von der Leyen said on Friday.

The ceremony in Strasbourg marks the conclusion to a proposal the Commission and the European Parliament announced at the end of 2019, with the aim of looking at the medium to long term future of the bloc.

President Macron had wanted the Conference to focus on the EU's post-Brexit future and what lessons could be learned from the coronavirus pandemic. However, given recent developments in Ukraine, which shares a border with four EU member states — Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, and Poland — the conflict is set to have an influence on the agenda.

Environment and healthcare under the microscope

Macron, von der Leyen and EU Parliament President Roberta Metsola are all set to address the audience after more than 300 reform proposals were considered. Among the topics for potential reform are a right to high-quality healthcare and more environmental protection.

Another potential change is the possibility that member states would lose their ability to veto decisions agreed by a super majority, something Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi has been championing recently.

Russian aggression changes 'everything'

But it is the invasion of Ukraine, and the threat Russia poses, that is likely to have the most dramatic consequence on EU policy.

Fabian Zuleeg, head of the European Policy Center, told news agency AFP: "We are at a crossroads, that for me is unquestionable."

When Russia invaded its neighbor on February 24, "everything changed," he said. "Many taboos have fallen and countries are doing things which they never thought they would do."

