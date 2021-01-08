Full Speed Ahead Through the Northeast Passage

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The oceans awaken our desire for discovery and can create economic dreams. With ice caps melting the shipping industry hopes for new trade routes and the deep sea beckons with valuable treasures - like manganese nodules.
For decades the Arctic ice has been melting earlier and earlier - giving shipping companies hope of a new trade route between Europe and Asia: the Northeast Passage. How is the industry preparing for it?
Aquaponics: seafood and vegetables in harmony
The oceans are overfished in many places. And fields on land are overfertilized. The solution could be combining the two: growing vegetables with fish. Aquaponics is the concept's name. And initial research is promising.
Why does water have a different temperature to its surroundings?
Just Ask! This week's question for Tomorrow Today comes from Fred Nabbimba in Kampala, Uganda.
Manganese nodules - deep sea treasure trove
There is treasure hidden at the bottom of the deep blue sea: manganese nodules. They could provide valuable metals for batteries, electric cars and solar panels. But harvesting them would destroy the deep-sea ecosystem. What are these nuggets?
