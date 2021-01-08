 Full Speed Ahead Through the Northeast Passage | Tomorrow Today - The Science Magazine | DW | 25.02.2022

Tomorrow Today

Full Speed Ahead Through the Northeast Passage

The oceans awaken our desire for discovery and can create economic dreams. With ice caps melting the shipping industry hopes for new trade routes and the deep sea beckons with valuable treasures - like manganese nodules.

Eisschollen in Norwegen

For decades the Arctic ice has been melting earlier and earlier - giving shipping companies hope of a new trade route between Europe and Asia: the Northeast Passage. How is the industry preparing for it?

 

Aquaponics Phood Farm in Eindhoven, Niederlande

Aquaponics: seafood and vegetables in harmony

The oceans are overfished in many places. And fields on land are overfertilized. The solution could be combining the two: growing vegetables with fish. Aquaponics is the concept's name. And initial research is promising.

 

BG Forggensee | Forggensee bei Füssen, Tannheimer Berge, Ostallgäu, Bayern, Deutschland, Europa, Composing, Europa

Why does water have a different temperature to its surroundings?

Just Ask! This week's question for Tomorrow Today comes from Fred Nabbimba in Kampala, Uganda.

 

 

DW Projekt Zukunft | Manganknollen

Manganese nodules - deep sea treasure trove

There is treasure hidden at the bottom of the deep blue sea: manganese nodules. They could provide valuable metals for batteries, electric cars and solar panels. But harvesting them would destroy the deep-sea ecosystem. What are these nuggets?

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 26.02.2022 – 03:30 UTC
SUN 27.02.2022 – 21:30 UTC
MON 28.02.2022 – 05:30 UTC
MON 28.02.2022 – 07:30 UTC
MON 28.02.2022 – 15:30 UTC
MON 28.02.2022 – 22:30 UTC
TUE 01.03.2022 – 10:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4
 

DW Deutsch+

FRI 04.03.2022 – 08:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

