Full Speed Ahead Through the Northeast Passage

For decades the Arctic ice has been melting earlier and earlier - giving shipping companies hope of a new trade route between Europe and Asia: the Northeast Passage. How is the industry preparing for it?

Aquaponics: seafood and vegetables in harmony

The oceans are overfished in many places. And fields on land are overfertilized. The solution could be combining the two: growing vegetables with fish. Aquaponics is the concept's name. And initial research is promising.

Why does water have a different temperature to its surroundings?

Just Ask! This week's question for Tomorrow Today comes from Fred Nabbimba in Kampala, Uganda.

Manganese nodules - deep sea treasure trove

There is treasure hidden at the bottom of the deep blue sea: manganese nodules. They could provide valuable metals for batteries, electric cars and solar panels. But harvesting them would destroy the deep-sea ecosystem. What are these nuggets?

