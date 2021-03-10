Fukushima nuclear disaster: An artist's view 10 years later

Ten years ago, the Japanese prefecture witnessed an earthquake and tsunami that triggered an accident at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power plant, causing a nuclear disaster whose effects were only preceded by those in Chernobyl in 1986.

In its aftermath, artist and filmmaker Hikaru Fujii documented the political and ecological crisis that resulted from the collapse of the nuclear plant. Fuji, who believes that artistic production implies a close relationship between history and society, created the project "Les nucléaires et les choses" in 2019, in which he reconstructed the history of the affected places, focusing on the consequences of the disaster and discussing the memory of the catastrophe.

In his latest video installation, A Class Divided, Fujii addresses the issue of psychological trauma and discrimination in the aftermath of the catastrophe.

His piece is inspired by American educator Jane Elliott's "Blue eyes, Brown eyes" exercise against racism, which she carried out with her class in the 1960s after the assassination of Martin Luther King.

In Hikaru Fujii's installation, a Japanese teacher labels the schoolchildren as inferior or superior, based on where they live — inside or outside the "zone."

Fujii's piece is part of the exhibition "Artists and the Disaster: Imagining in the 10th Year," shown at the Museum of Contemporary Art of the city of Mito, which is 150 kilometers (93 miles) south of the exclusion zone in Fukushima.

Artists reflect on the Fukushima disaster, 10 years later Enchanting landscapes in the exclusion zone In his works, artist Akira Kamo paints the ambivalence of post-disaster scenery in nuclear exclusion zones: beautiful landscapes where no one can enter because of the risks of contamination from radioactive substances. This painting from 2019 is titled: "Standing Near Kitaide, Namiemachi, Futaba District, Fukushima Prefecture."

Artists reflect on the Fukushima disaster, 10 years later A double-layered town Through video, writings and paintings, the duo Haruka Komori + Natsumi Seo depict the recovering process of Rikuzentakata, Iwate Prefecture, a town that suffered tremendous damage from the tsunami, and its metamorphosis through the years. This still is from the video "Double layered town, Making a song to replace our positions."

Artists reflect on the Fukushima disaster, 10 years later Against fear and discrimination With his documentary film "A Class Divided," Hikaru Fujii addresses the issue of discrimination experienced by the people of Fukushima fueled by fear and anguish towards the invisible.

Artists reflect on the Fukushima disaster, 10 years later Creating connections In this video series based on encounters with real people, the artist Tadasu Takamine portrays the impact of the nuclear accident on people's daily lives after the catastrophe, and confusion regarding the radiation risks that has emerged in the Japanese society.

Artists reflect on the Fukushima disaster, 10 years later A mountain turned into a pile of sand Makiko Satake's paintings depict how the landscape of the affected areas' dramatically changed after the disaster. This work, titled "Hiyoriyama-Hello Again" is her impression of the lowest mountain in Japan located in Gamo, Sendai. The area was reduced to a wasteland after being hit by the tsunami.

Artists reflect on the Fukushima disaster, 10 years later Restricted zone "Don't Follow the Wind" is a collaborative project that has taken place since 2015 at multiple locations in the so-called Difficult-to-Return Zone. Twelve artists are exhibiting their work in there; but nobody can physically visit the venues until the restrictions are lifted. Grand Guignol Mirai, one of the artists involved in the project, made videos of the artists' journey to the zone. Author: Anja Freyhoff-King, Aimie Eliot



Fujii spoke to DW on the sidelines of the Mito art exhibition.

DW: What comes into your mind when thinking of the disaster in 2011?

Hikaru Fujii: I was in the middle of filming when the earthquake happened, so I immediately started filming the situation of the earthquake. The first thing I wanted to do was to document the disaster.

How did you feel at that time — after March 11, 2011?

It is very difficult to create a work of art when such a catastrophe has occurred. However, I started shooting with my camera, not with the intention of creating art, but rather to record.

How was your recent work different form the past one in 2012?

Comparing 10 years ago and now, there are many differences. For example, since 2013 or so, I've been creating work with the purpose of resisting oblivion, because for various reasons, we tend to forget about this disaster. I have been doing this kind of work for a long time. But this time, I took up the issue of discrimination and approached this issue.

Why did you address the issue of discrimination in your video?

The issue of discrimination in relation to Fukushima was well known in Japanese society right after the earthquake and the nuclear accident. This discrimination is a very sensitive topic, so it was difficult for me to address the issue. But now we are living in a coronavirus-affected society, and all of us are in a situation where we discriminate and are discriminated against. I thought that this situation would be an opportunity to create a work of art, and that is how I came to create this work.

A still from Fujii's video 'A Class Divided'

Why did you decide to film the video with 10-year-old children?

They have no memory of what happened 10 years ago. In order to pass on the [memory of the] disaster and the nuclear accident to future generations, I thought it would be a great challenge to find a way to communicate the disaster to those who have no memory of it. That is why I decided to ask them to participate in this project.

I would like to add a reason why I wanted to share this memory with children. It is a reality that there will be a catastrophe at some point in the future in Japan or in the world. Preparing for it is a very important issue. This is why we worked with the children on this theme.

Do you find it still very challenging to talk about March 11, the day the disaster occurred?

The situation that it is extremely difficult to make the disaster the subject of art has remained unchanged for the past 10 years. It is something that is hard to talk about, something that cannot be talked about, because there are so many pressures. There are political, economic, and very personal forces at play. For example, it can trigger memories of trauma. I am not sure if expressing myself as an artist in such a situation is what society needs, but I would like to continue to do so as one of my personal challenges.