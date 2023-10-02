FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried on trial: All you need to know

The trial of the former cryptocurrency billionaire is kicking off in New York City. Sam Bankman-Fried faces charges of embezzlement tied to the bankruptcy of his cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

Once the poster child for responsibility in the crypto sector, Sam Bankman-Fried faces seven counts of fraud and conspiracy and is accused of embezzling funds and contributing to the downfall of the prominent cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

Sam Bankman-Fried, known in the crypto community as "S.B.F.," founded the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX. The 31-year-old American founded the crypto hedge fund Alameda Research in 2017 before launching FTX in 2019. Prior to his involvement in the cryptocurrency sector, he worked as a trader on Wall Street. At his peak, Bankman-Fried held a fortune of $26 billion (€24 billion).

Sam Bankman-Fried's heavy spending on political campaigns and philanthropic causes helped improve the image of cryptocurrencies Image: Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Bitcoin and digital assets saw a meteoric rise in 2020 and 2021. During that time, Bankman-Fried — who is known for his curly hair and disheveled appearance — became a symbol of responsibility in the cryptocurrency sector. This reputation played a key role in the success and survival of FTX when market conditions eventually took a downturn. Under Bankman-Fried, prominent branding efforts, endorsements by celebrities and generous acts of philanthropy helped FTX, and cryptocurrencies in general, gain an image of reputability with much of the public prior to his exchange collapsing in 2022.

What charges does he face?

Bankman-Fried faces seven counts of fraud and conspiracy, including accusations that he embezzled money from FTX depositors. The trial in New York City begins with the jury selection on October 3rd and is expected to last six weeks.

Prosecutors claim that actions taken by Bankman-Fried and his close colleagues endangered the availability of the funds to its users, leading to the collapse of FTX as cryptocurrency prices declined.

At his peak, Bankman-Fried was able to acquire major branding deals and celebrity endorsements for his cryptoexchange Image: Matias J. Ocner/Zuma/IMAGO

When a yearslong rally in the cryptocurrency market came to an end in 2022, Bankman-Fried claimed that his business was still healthy. In reality, his enterprise had also been hit hard by the fall in the value of cryptocurrency. In an effort to support the struggling industry, Alameda borrowed money to invest in failing digital asset firms before reportedly skimming from FTX customers' deposits to meet its own immediate financial obligations.

Bankman-Fried is said to have directed former FTX technology chief Gary Wang to make changes to the exchange's computer code to allow Alameda to borrow unlimited sums of money, a privilege not granted to other users on the exchange. This allowed Alameda to borrow significant funds from FTX. Prosecutors argue that he used FTX deposits to plug losses at Alameda, engage in personal real estate transactions and contribute to political campaigns.

The now-defunct FTX had been one of the world's largest cryptoexchanges Image: OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP/Getty Images

What caused the collapse?

Starting in 2021, growing regulatory scrutiny and rising interest rates pushed many traders away from riskier assets like cryptocurrencies and towards more traditional investments.

In November 2022, the cryptocurrency news website CoinDesk published an exposé stating that Alameda had substantial exposure to FTT, a crypto token issued by FTX itself. This revelation led to a further loss of customer confidence, causing a significant outflow of funds from the exchange, from which FTX could not recover.

That vast majority of Bankman-Fried's wealth evaporated practically overnight. Today, the defunct exchange is bankrupt.

Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas in December 2022 and was extradited to the US.

What can we expect from the trial?

Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty. He acknowledges inadequate risk management but denies stealing funds. His defense argues that he believed his treatment of customer funds was in line with FTX's terms of service and the law, emphasizing a "good faith" belief.

The prosecution plans to call former members of Bankman-Fried's inner circle who have pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate. Bankman-Fried's defense aims to demonstrate that the FTX collapse resulted from business mistakes rather than a deliberate fraud scheme. Key to the trial will be establishing when exactly Bankman-Fried knew about the financial difficulties his companies faced and whether he intended to commit a crime.

Overseeing the case is US District Judge Lewis Kaplan. He has previously handled defamation lawsuits against former US President Donald Trump and a sexual abuse lawsuit against Britain's Prince Andrew.

He has said Bankman-Fried may face a "very long sentence" if convicted. He faces a statutory maximum of 110 years in prison, though Kaplan would ultimately determine a final sentence based on a range of factors. It is likely he will get far less.

Bankman-Fried has pleaded "not guilty" to charges of fraud and conspiracy Image: Jane Rosenberg/REUTERS

What does this all mean for the cryptocurrency market?

The legal troubles surrounding Bankman-Fried and the FTX collapse, once a leading crypto exchange, have contributed to existing uncertainties in the industry.

"The fall of FTX could be the moment that really kicks off the broader decline — maybe even demise — of cryptocurrency," James Royal, principal reporter at Bankrate, told CNBC at the time of the collapse.

Peaking near $70,000 in November 2021, by early 2023 the value of prominent cryptocurrency Bitcoin fell to below $17,000. In recent months, Bitcoin has hovered just under $30,000.

Investments in cryptocurrency, which is generally considered a highly speculative asset, continue to be hit by high interest rates around the globe.

