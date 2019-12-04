 Fruitful farming amid droughts | Africa | DW | 29.10.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Africa

Fruitful farming amid droughts

Farming in semi-arid regions like Muidabi, Kenya, is tough. But farmer Gabriel Mwangi Kariuki knows how to use his greenhouse to the fullest, even taking care of the irrigation himself.

Watch video 01:20

It has not rained for months in the semi-arid area of Muidabi, Kenya. There is no food for humans or pasture for animals.
But Gabriel Mwangi Kariuki is changing lives: He owns a few greenhouses, filled with luscious, juicy tomatoes.
His rain catchment system is vital: All his plants get a drop of water every 7 seconds.
Through an EU-funded project, the graduate in BSC information sciences learned about smart farming.
Gabriel believes there is a chance for the youth in agriculture.
Climate change is a problem, but Gabriel is ready to take up the challenge.

More in the Media Center

DW Sendungslogo DocFilm

Charcoal 04.12.2019

DW Close Up Program Guide Sendungslogo

The Merino Boom 09.09.2019

Innovative fuel: The power of algae 28.05.2016

Amazon Inventory - How a nature reserve comes into being 25.08.2014

More from DW Africa Webvideos

Meet the Angolan who turned his wheelchair into a motobike 10.11.2021

28.07.2021 Cameroon plagued by collapsing buildings

Cameroon plagued by collapsing buildings 04.11.2021

Cape Verde: Turning wastewater into useful energy 04.11.2021

28.07.2021 Entonet, Kenya Team Lioness Rangers Kenya’s first female wildlife rangers unit Copyrightangabe: Thelma Mwadzaya

Kenya's first female wildlife rangers unit 03.11.2021

Read also

A Somali farmer walks within desert locusts in a grazing land on the outskirt of Dusamareb in Galmudug region, Somalia December 21, 2019. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

COP26: What's at stake for Africa? 28.10.2021

Africa contributes minimally to climate change but bears the brunt of its consequences. For the continent, the UN COP26 climate conference is about vital funding and securing the livelihoods of 1.4 billion people.

Was: Fabian Karthaus: Landwirt, Elektrotechniker und begeistert von Photovoltaik. Er betreibt eine Beerenplantage unter Photovoltaikmodulen. Die Kombination vom Anbau unter Modulen, die sogenannte Agri-Photovoltaik gilt als sehr zukunftsweisend weltweit und wird in immer mehr Ländern praktiziert. Fotograf: Gero Rueter Wo: Bei Paderborn Aufnahmedatum: Mai 2021

Farmers reap double benefits with solar power in fields 14.08.2021

Solar panels generate electricity in the fields, helping both farmers and climate protection. DW visits a German solar farm — and looks at other places this combination is paying off. How widely can agrovoltaics spread?

Bani Khellan, KRI. Mahmoud is a worker from Southern Iraq at Kawa Salar’s farm. He is helping the farmer planting date palms, a plant typical of much warmer areas. Salar used to grow rice and several fish farms but due to water scarcity he is now trying to switch to date palms. He says he used to employ 150 families, while now he only has a few seasonal workers.

Tensions rise as Iranian dams cut off Iraqi water supplies 16.08.2021

Drought in Iran is sparking protests, but its strategy of building dams to conserve water has devastating consequences across the border in Iraq.

SNELLING, CALIFORNIA - MAY 27: In an aerial view, a worker with Fowler Brothers Farming uses a wheel loader to move a pile of almond trees during an orchard removal project on May 27, 2021 in Snelling, California. As the drought emergency takes hold in California, some farmers are having to remove crops that require excessive watering due to a shortage of water in the Central Valley. A Central Valley farmer had 600 acres of his almond orchard removed and shredded and now plans to replace the almonds with a crop the requires less water. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

US farming: Lessons in sustainability from the Meskwaki Nation 22.06.2021

Among the vast monocrop fields in central Iowa, the Indigenous community practices regenerative agriculture. Could it provide inspiration for farmers battling climate change?