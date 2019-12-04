Fruitful farming amid droughts

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Farming in semi-arid regions like Muidabi, Kenya, is tough. But farmer Gabriel Mwangi Kariuki knows how to use his greenhouse to the fullest, even taking care of the irrigation himself.
It has not rained for months in the semi-arid area of Muidabi, Kenya. There is no food for humans or pasture for animals.
But Gabriel Mwangi Kariuki is changing lives: He owns a few greenhouses, filled with luscious, juicy tomatoes.
His rain catchment system is vital: All his plants get a drop of water every 7 seconds.
Through an EU-funded project, the graduate in BSC information sciences learned about smart farming.
Gabriel believes there is a chance for the youth in agriculture.
Climate change is a problem, but Gabriel is ready to take up the challenge.