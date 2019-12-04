Fruitful farming amid droughts

It has not rained for months in the semi-arid area of Muidabi, Kenya. There is no food for humans or pasture for animals.

But Gabriel Mwangi Kariuki is changing lives: He owns a few greenhouses, filled with luscious, juicy tomatoes.

His rain catchment system is vital: All his plants get a drop of water every 7 seconds.

Through an EU-funded project, the graduate in BSC information sciences learned about smart farming.

Gabriel believes there is a chance for the youth in agriculture.

Climate change is a problem, but Gabriel is ready to take up the challenge.