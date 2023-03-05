  1. Skip to content
From trash to treasure

1 hour ago

One way to tackle e-waste is to repair devices, rather than throw them out. More companies are doing just that, from recycling solar modules to renting out secondhand smartphones. Their goal is to reduce e-waste and protect the environment.

https://p.dw.com/p/4SlfG

Experts predict that by 2030, more than 1 million tons of solar modules will end up as waste in Germany alone. With his company 2ndlifesolar in Hamburg, engineer Martin Wilke wants to ensure that as many of these discarded modules as possible are recycled, for example as a small-scale solar panel system on a balcony. The company also recycles the raw materials in the discarded modules, such as silver and silicon.

In the French city of Strasbourg, Elie Assemat is working to eliminate e-waste altogether. He's the co-founder of the cooperative Commown, which has been renting out smartphones, computers and headphones since 2018. Assemat is primarily concerned with sustainability and promoting product longevity.

India, meanwhile, has become a dumping ground for e-waste from all over the world, including illegal waste from Europe. Tens of thousands of people make a living from processing and reselling e-waste under dangerous working conditions. Swiss environmental scientist Dea Wehrli wants to tackle the problem with a project called E(co)work. It allows Indian scrap metal workers to rent a work or storage space that is safe and in line with regulations.

About the show

DW Close Up Program Guide Sendungslogo

Close up — The Current Affairs Documentary

Our weekly half-hour program delivers in-depth reporting on topical political issues and newsworthy events. Revealing the story behind the stories, Close Up is informative, gripping and visually powerful.

Go to show Close up
