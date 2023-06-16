  1. Skip to content
From Trash to Treasure - Reducing and Recycling E-waste

20 minutes ago

One way to tackle e-waste is to repair devices rather than throw them out. More companies are doing just that, from recycling solar modules to renting out second-hand smartphones.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Sg0i
Schatzsuche im Schrott - Elektromüll vermeiden und recyceln
Image: ZDF

 Their goal is to reduce e-waste and protect the environment.

Schatzsuche im Schrott - Elektromüll vermeiden und recyceln
Image: ZDF

Experts predict that by 2030, more than one million tons of solar modules will end up as waste in Germany alone. With his company 2ndlifesolar in Hamburg, engineer Martin Wilke wants to ensure that as many of these discarded modules as possible are recycled, for example as a small-scale solar panel system on a balcony. The company also recycles the raw materials in the discarded modules, such as silver and silicon. 

And in the French city of Strasbourg, Elie Assémat is working to eliminate e-waste altogether. He’s the co-founder of the cooperative Commown, which has been renting out smartphones, computers, and headphones since 2018. Assémat is primarily concerned with sustainability and promoting product longevity. 

Schatzsuche im Schrott - Elektromüll vermeiden und recyceln
Image: ZDF

India, meanwhile, has become a dumping ground for e-waste from all over the world, including illegal waste from Europe. Tens of thousands of people make a living from processing and reselling e-waste under dangerous working conditions. Swiss environmental scientist Dea Wehrli wants to tackle the problem with a project called E(co)work. It allows Indian scrap metal workers to rent a work or storage space that is safe and in line with regulations.
 

 

 

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

MON 19.06.2023 – 18:15 UTC
MON 19.06.2023 – 23:30 UTC
TUE 20.06.2023 – 03:30 UTC
TUE 20.06.2023 – 09:15 UTC
TUE 20.06.2023 – 12:30 UTC
TUE 20.06.2023 – 21:30 UTC
WED 21.06.2023 – 07:30 UTC
WED 21.06.2023 – 10:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

TUE 20.06.2023 – 09:15 UTC
WED 21.06.2023 – 07:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Ukraine's Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin visit a site of a mass grave in the town of Bucha

Ukraine updates: Explosions in Kyiv as African leaders visit

Conflicts13 minutes ago
