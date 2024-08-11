  1. Skip to content
From tradition to trend: handmade sweaters from Serbia

Jelena Djukic-Pejic
November 8, 2024

The traditional handmade sweaters from the tiny village of Sirogojno, in western Serbia, have been known worldwide since the 1960s. Today, fashion designers take inspiration from these colorful woolen garments and give them a modern spin.

https://p.dw.com/p/4mnxO

In the Zlatibor mountains, in western Serbia, there is a tiny village, in which knitting a specific type of sweater has been a tradition for centuries. Decades ago, almost every woman born in Sirogojno would start knitting at a very early age, even before starting school. 

The colorful sustainable sweaters, made from locally sourced wool, gained global recognition in the 1960s, when a local designer started a production workshop. Soon after that, different personalities started getting a taste for these handmade garments. 

Even though there are fewer knitters in Sirogojno nowadays, the craft has been kept alive. A fashion designer from Belgrade has given these sweaters a modern touch. They can be purchased in stores all over the world from Japan, to Canada, the USA and several European countries. 
 

