From 'Tintin' to 'Lucky Luke': What Makes Belgian comics so successful?

Belgium: land of beer, pralines — and comics. But the Belgian mania for graphically illustrated stories is not limited to the legendary The Adventures of Tintin, that timeless comic book classic that was first published 90 years ago.

"With more than 700 comic writers, Belgium is home to the highest density of comic creators and illustrators in the world," according to the official tourist website of the nation's comics capital, Brussels.

Indeed, the total circulation of comic series amounts to a staggering 40 million copies per year and comprises 60% of Belgium’s annual publishing revenue. It is no wonder that nation revers comics as the "9th art form."

Hergé as Trailblazer

Belgium's storied comics tradition is of course most often linked to Georges Remi, the author of the world-renowned The Adventures of Tintin series under the pen name Hergé. The comic serial about Tintin and his loyal white terrier first appeared in a children’s supplement to the Belgian newspaper, Le Vingtième Siècle, but soon garnered an enthusiastic following from adults. And not only in the comic’s country or origin: Tintin sold in 85 other countries around the world.

"No Belgian remains so well-known as Tintin” said Didier Leick, spokesman for the Hergé Museum. “Tintin is not typically Belgian; he is a universal hero but he is not a superhero. He remains a relatable figure who captivates us."

Read more: How Tintin creator Hergé reflected the ups and downs of the 20th century

"The Adventures of Tintin in the Land of the Soviets" is the first volume of the Tintin series published in 1929,

Hergé’s work inspired countless others to take to their pens and master the art of storytelling with pictures. He pioneered the ligne claire (clear line) illustrative style with its strong clear lines, precise contours, bold colors and low contrast that became the gold standard for generations of comic illustrators to come.

The popularity of the comic genre proliferated thanks to the two weekly comic series: In 1938, the publisher Dupuis launched Spirou, a comics magazine that included the eonymous story of Spirou, a pageboy at the Moustique Hotel and his sidekick, the squirrel Pips; and from 1946 the father of Belgian comics, Hergé, published Tintin in Brussels. Both magazines showcased the talent of young authors and shaped the European comic scene for decades to come.

Cult cartoonist, painter and designer Hergé revealed in Paris exhibition The father of the 'ninth art' If Brussels is recognized as the capital of European comics, it's thanks to the pioneering work of cartoonist George Rémi, who wrote under the name Hergé. In 2016, the Grand Palais Museum in Paris opened a huge retrospective on the creator of cartoon character Tintin.

Cult cartoonist, painter and designer Hergé revealed in Paris exhibition Tintin around the world Hergé is most famous for creating Tintin, a young reporter covering stories around the world. Hergé produced 24 volumes of his adventures (the last one was unfinished, however). These books, popular among readers of all ages, have been translated into 110 languages and dialects; over 250 million albums have been sold worldwide.

Cult cartoonist, painter and designer Hergé revealed in Paris exhibition Pen name, RG Born in 1907, Georges Rémi started signing his illustrations as Hergé, the phonetic transcription of his initials, RG, in 1924. In 1928, he became editor of the "Petit Vingtième," a weekly supplement for the Belgian paper "Vingtième Siècle," where the adventures of Tintin were first published.

Cult cartoonist, painter and designer Hergé revealed in Paris exhibition First adventure: 'Tintin in the Land of the Soviets' The first volume of Tintin's adventures was initially published from 1929 to 1930 in the weekly. In this anti-communist propaganda, Tintin was sent off to the Soviet Union with his dog Snowy, where he was hunted down by the secret police while doing research on Joseph Stalin's Bolshevik government.

Cult cartoonist, painter and designer Hergé revealed in Paris exhibition Reflecting on Belgian colonialism: 'Tintin in the Congo' For his second adventure in 1931, Tintin was sent to the Belgian Congo. Shown here is a page of the album that Hergé later redrew and colored for the books published by Casterman, like all his other early works. This volume was later criticized for its racist colonial views. Countries such as Belgium, Sweden, the UK and the US tried to have it banned or restrict its access to children.

Cult cartoonist, painter and designer Hergé revealed in Paris exhibition An influential Chinese friend Although his early albums drew on stereotypes for comedic purposes, Hergé was fascinated by ancient civilizations. While studying in Brussels, he met the Chinese artist Zhang Chongren, who helped Hergé depict his home country in "The Blue Lotus." Pictured is a cover of the "Petit Vingtième" where it was first published in 1934. From then on, Hergé would depict foreign societies more sensitively.

Cult cartoonist, painter and designer Hergé revealed in Paris exhibition Landing on the moon years before Armstrong Hergé did extensive research to make his spacecraft as realistic as possible for his albums "Destination Moon" and "Explorers on the Moon," initially published in 1950 as strips in the weekly "Tintin" and as albums in 1953 - years before human space travel was achieved. The visionary cartoonist even created a mock-up of the rocket that appears in those stories, on show at the Paris exhibition.

Cult cartoonist, painter and designer Hergé revealed in Paris exhibition Working for a collaborationist paper during the war In 1940, Belgium was invaded by the Nazis. The weekly that published Hergé's work was banned. The cartoonist moved on to another paper, "Le Soir," which was controlled by the occupiers. Although Hergé did not collaborate actively, an interview in the exhibition shows how his passivity under the occupation remained "a stain on his career," curator Jerome Neutres told news agency AFP.

Cult cartoonist, painter and designer Hergé revealed in Paris exhibition A modern art lover A little-known side of the cartoonist is on show at the Hergé exhibition. He was also a painter and a collector of art. This photo features some of his paintings, revealing influences from artists such as Miró, Holbein and Rembrandt. However, painting remained a hobby for Hergé.

Cult cartoonist, painter and designer Hergé revealed in Paris exhibition Hergé is pop art In 1979, US pop artist Andy Warhol was commissioned by Hergé to produce a series of four portraits of him, shown in the exhibition. That same year, Tintin celebrated his 50th anniversary - though the reporter never aged over the years.

Cult cartoonist, painter and designer Hergé revealed in Paris exhibition A productive career The cartoonist was also a graphic designer. His advertising work, as shown through these posters, featured a high level of formal creativity. Beyond Tintin, Hergé was also the creator of several other characters, such as Quick and Flupke, as well as Jo, Zette and Jocko, whose adventures were told in five volumes. The productive artist died in 1983.

Cult cartoonist, painter and designer Hergé revealed in Paris exhibition Most comprehensive exhibition on Hergé The exhibition titled "Hergé" was held at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, from September 2016 to January 2017. It was considered to be the most important retrospective of the artist's work, whose style inspired many other cartoonists worldwide. Author: Elizabeth Grenier



Comic Heroes

Also well-known far beyond Belgium's borders was Lucky Luke, first published in Spirou in 1946 and the creation of Belgian cartoonist Morris. The story of gunslinger Luke who can "who shoots faster than his shadow," and his loyal horse Jolly Jumper, the duo fight against the Dalton gang in the American wild west.

Read more: Belgian comic legend Tintin now in color as he tackles the Soviets

Another massive global Belgian comic hit was The Smurfs, which made their world debut in 1958 as a supporting actor. Its inventor, the illustrator Pierre Culliford, or Peyo, had not expected such overwhelming fondness for the blue dwarfs. Consequently, The Smurfs was later translated into 25 languages.

Lucky Luke und his loyal horse Jolly Jumper overcome all challenges

Another popular comic book from the mid-1950s was Ric Hochet, the story of a journalist and amateur detective who solved mysterious criminal cases involving werewolves, vampires and other supernatural figures.

"The success of the Belgian comic probably has something to do with the fact that they do not take themselves so seriously," Didier Leick explained. "They always contain surreal elements that appeal to audiences."

"Le Chat" at the Balloons Day Parade in Brussels in 2013

Belgian comic creations have remained prolific into the new millennium, with the beloved Le Chat (The Cat) comic strip by Philippe Geluck published in the Le Soir newspaper from 1983 until 2013.

The obese, anthropomorphic feline character dressed in a suit was known for absurd philosophical musings. "The cat is a tool for me to say what I want to say," Geluck told a Belgian newspaper. "Sometimes it's very philosophical, political and serious, and other times it's just crazy."

The Manga age

In honor of all the local comic heroes, a comic museum was opened in Brussels in 1989. Comic figures are also immortalized on numerous walls across the country; and at the annual Balloon's Day Parade, part of a comic fair that features inflated cartoon characters parading Brussels' main boulevards.

The newer Belgian comic heroes are no longer as well-known as Tintin or The Smurfs, however. Japanese mangas have long dominated the international market. But in Belgium at least, the citizens remain true to their fictional national heroes.