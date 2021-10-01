From the plague to COVID: How epidemics shape(d) history

One of my early childhood memories is of me standing on an escalator in a department store, reaching for its handrail. My grandma gently pulled my hand away. "Don't," she said, "it's dirty." She held my hand tightly as we descended.

It must have been the late 1960s and I was four or five years old. At that time, the "Hong Kong flu" had swept the globe. It killed an estimated one to four million people worldwide; yet today it is almost forgotten. Just like the simple hygiene measures of the time, which we have re-learned from COVID-19: keep your distance, wear a mask, wash your hands.

Wearing masks at work during the 1969/70 flu epidemic

Smallpox, polio, typhoid fever haunted Europe too

My grandmother, whose mother almost died of the Spanish flu of 1918, was still familiar with these safety precautions.

Before antibiotics and widespread vaccination, infectious diseases such as polio, typhoid, diphtheria and smallpox struck terror in Europe for centuries.

Today, it is mainly children in less developed countries who die from them; many countries cannot afford the luxury of expensive vaccinations and good healthcare systems.

'A warning to humanity'

The human body, susceptible to epidemics: A display from the new exhibition in Hildesheim

But the SARS-CoV-2 virus has also shaken our sense of security and shown that no one is immune.

"Epidemics," says Oliver Gauert, "are the biggest global threat next to climate change. They just haven't entered the public consciousness to nearly this degree. COVID is a warning to humanity."

Gauert has curated what is, by his own admission, the world's largest medical history exhibition ever.

"Epidemics. Curse of the Past — Threat of the Future" opens its doors on October 2 at the Roemer und Pelizaeus Museum in Hildesheim, Lower Saxony. It was conceived in cooperation with numerous scientific institutions, including the University of Applied Sciences and Arts Hannover and the Helmholtz Center for Infection Research.

A history of epidemics in 30 chapters

Curator Oliver Gauert presents the recreated laboratory of the physician Paul Ehrlich

The entrance to the exhibition is designed like an oversized book through which one enters.

In 30 walk-through settings, visitors experience key moments in medicine — from the anatomical theater in Padua, where early cadaveric dissections were performed, to the laboratory of researcher Paul Ehrlich, who developed a cure for syphilis.

The exhibition also reproduces a COVID-19 intensive care unit. Displaying a mannequin hooked up to a ventilator, it is a harsh reminder of the countless people fighting for their lives like this every day in hospitals around the world.

The Grim Reaper and the plague

The exhibition also includes major works of art dealing with the topic of pandemics.

In The Triumph of Death by Flemish painter Pieter Bruegel the Elder, the sky in the painting is gloomy, blue-gray clouds hang low over a landscape of charred trees. In front of a mountain of corpses, a skeleton slits the throat of a man in a white shirt, while another towers over a dying king. And behind a gate, an army of other skeletons wait to bring the "Black Death" to the people.

'The Triumph of Death' — an art history highlight of the exhibition

This creepy skeleton — the "Grim Reaper" — is deeply embedded in the cultural memory of Europe as the quintessential emblem of epidemics. And Bruegel's Grim Reaper does not discriminate between poor and rich, or men, women and children.

Promoting change and innovation

Even medical historians cannot quite tell how many millions of people ultimately died because of epidemics.

What is certain, however, is that the plague "didn't just affect the poor, as with typhus or typhus fever, but also the elites of society," says Oliver Gauert. "So you can imagine that there was a complete redistribution of property and power." Agriculture, trades and guilds had to find new forms of work.

Overcome pandemics thus promoted social, cultural and political change. So did the plague. Until its outbreak in the 14th century, disease was considered a divine punishment.

Jesus covered in plague boils: 'Plague Cross' from the year 1700

"But the Black Death claimed so many victims, even in the ranks of the church, that people were no longer willing to put up with it," explains Gauert. "For the first time, a scientific institution, the University of Paris, was commissioned to give an expert opinion on the causes of this disease. That was the first time that such a disease was systematically dealt with scientifically."

Plagues determined victory or defeat

Plagues could also bring wars to a standstill and determine victory or defeat. As in the early 16th century, when the Spanish conquistador Hernan Cortes and a small army of mercenaries brought down the mighty Aztec empire.

During the battle of Tenochtitlan, an epidemic broke out among the Aztecs, killing nearly half of the native population. The conquerors had brought the epidemic (measles, smallpox, or another pathogen) with them from Europe. They themselves were largely immune — the natives were not.

Humans caused a 'mini Ice Age'?

The transmission of epidemics from the Old to the New World may have even influenced the climate, a 2019 study suggests.

Around 90% of Native Americans are thought to have died from introduced plagues, which is why many square kilometers of previously cultivated land lay fallow. Trees and shrubs grew unimpeded again, absorbing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

The world's climate cooled, leading to the so-called "Little Ice Age" around the middle of the 16th century, according to researchers at University College London.

August 2021: Mexicans commemorate the fall of the Aztec capital 500 years ago

Why are infectious diseases gaining ground?

This shows how closely climate, diseases and globalization are linked. "Infectious diseases are advancing," warns Oliver Gauert, who sees four decisive factors for this.

First, the global movement of goods and people, which allows diseases to spread worldwide within a matter of weeks.

Second, climate change, which is increasingly widening tropical and subtropical zones. For example, the tropical-subtropical, mosquito-borne dengue fever is also expected to be present in Germany in 10 years.

The third factor is that people are penetrating ever more remote regions of the jungle, where dangerous viruses lie dormant — as evidenced by Ebola and AIDS.

And finally, the decreasing effectiveness of antibiotics in the fight against bacterial infections, due to increasing antibiotic resistance.

But Gauert also emphasizes that these are largely controllable threats today. Unlike previous generations, we are no longer as helpless against viruses and bacteria.

And while it previously took decades to develop a vaccine, the first COVID-19 vaccine was available after just one year. "Every single pandemic pushes science, medicine and health systems forward," says Gauert.

But those developments do not occur at the same rate everywhere. Even during the COVID pandemic, there is a massive gap between rich and poor countries, as DW's graphic on vaccination progress shows.

'Don't forget to wash your hands!'

Still, everyone can contribute to the fight against viruses and bacteria.

As a child, it used to annoy me when I rushed hungrily to the dinner table and was admonished by my grandma with a firm, "Don't forget to wash your hands!" Today, during the current pandemic, I heed her hygiene principles more conscientiously than ever.

Epidemics in literature Thomas More: 'Utopia' (1516) On a faraway island, a sailor discovers an ideal society: There is equality among the locals, it is democratic, ownership is communal. It was the opposite of life in England at the time. And: there were no epidemics, unlike England that had suffered from the plague more than once. The above photo shows Dresden Semper Opera dancers as "Utopians" in a musical theater project based on More's novel.

Epidemics in literature Giovanni Boccaccio: 'The Decameron' (1349-1353) Seven women and three men flee the plague to a country house near Florence. As cruel as the descriptions are at the beginning, the 100 novellas in the collection are surprisingly entertaining. To pass the time, each of the fugitives determines a topic per day and everyone has to tell a corresponding story. Subtle or crude, tragic or comical — a whole world unfolds.

Epidemics in literature Francis Bacon: 'New Atlantis' (1627) Bacon envisioned a utopian island by the name of Bensalem, home to the people of the lost city of Atlantis. They are very involved in research and science, and inventions including the submarine, wind turbines and hearing aids are anticipated on "New Atlantis." Foreign seafarers were initially quarantined to protect islands from possible diseases.

Epidemics in literature Daniel Defoe: 'A Journal of the Plague Year' (1722) Daniel Defoe, five years old and whisked away to the countryside to keep him safe during the Great Plague in London, relied on eyewitness accounts and meticulous research for his description of the devastating events. Defoe tells the tale of a city in a state of emergency, faced with hysteria, superstition, unemployment, looting and fraud.

Epidemics in literature Albert Camus: 'The Plague' (1947) In Camus' "The Plague," a doctor by the name of Bernard Rieux describes how first rats die of the plague, followed by thousands of citizens in the Algerian port city of Oran. Everyone takes a different approach to the fight against the Black Death, but in the end, it kills the innocent and the ruthless alike.

Epidemics in literature Stephen King: 'The Stand' (1978) A mutant virus breaks out of a military research laboratory and kills almost the entire US population. Only few are immune, left to assert themselves in a depopulated world with a collapsed infrastructure. Two groups — basically the "good" and the "evil" — emerge, both headed by charismatic leaders.

Epidemics in literature Jose Saramago: 'Blindness' (1995) The inhabitants of a nameless city go blind all of a sudden. To prevent the spread of a potential disease, they are housed in an empty psychiatric ward, and attended to by a doctor and his wife, played by Mark Ruffalo and Julianne Moore in the 2008 film of the same name (picture). The situation quickly escalates, but in the greatest chaos, some people regain their eyesight.

Epidemics in literature Philip Roth: 'Nemesis' (2010) The novel is set in Newark, New Jersey in the summer of 1944 during a severe outbreak of polio. It recreates the terror, fear, poor information and feeling of powerlessness among the population faced by a paralytic disease that mainly affected children, crippling one child after the next. A vaccine wasn't available until 1955. Author: Nadine Wojcik (db)



This article was translated from German.