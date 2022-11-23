  1. Skip to content
Image: SWR
Society

From Opera Singer to Carer - Starting Fresh in Midlife

2 hours ago

For over 20 years, Boris Grappe performed on opera stages across Europe. Then, at 45, he decided to become a carer for the elderly.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JPkx

This film looks back at his previous life as a baritone singer, and follows him in his new life as a carer in training.


Image: SWR

Boris Grappe can be described as a man who made it. For over 20 years, he performed as a baritone singer on opera stages across Europe, yet he found himself feeling unfulfilled by his life as a performer. Boris decided he wanted to give back to society in real life instead of on the stage, so he began training to become a carer. Today, he cares for those in need.

Many people face an existential crisis at some point in their lives. They ask themselves whether they made the right decisions, whether the way they lead their life has meaning, and whether they are happy. But it takes courage and determination to make radical life changes and opt for a fresh start. 


Image: SWR

Thinking about and confronting these essential questions of life was a long process for Boris. But during the Covid-19 crisis, he reached a decision, and took the step to start a new chapter of his life. At age 45, he is now in his first year in training to become a carer - and he has even found ways to bring his musical talent into his work at the Ida-Scipio-Home in Mannheim, with astonishing results.


Image: SWR

Working as a carer in Germany has the reputation of being an extremely difficult job that isn’t sufficiently remunerated. Many choose to leave their jobs as carers. So the move to switch from a successful musical career to care work might seem strange to some. But Boris is convinced his fresh start will be beneficial to society. The film follows him in his new daily routine as a carer.


Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SUN 11.12.2022 – 00:03 UTC
SUN 11.12.2022 – 14:30 UTC
SUN 11.12.2022 – 20:30 UTC
MON 12.12.2022 – 01:15 UTC
MON 12.12.2022 – 04:15 UTC 
WED 14.12.2022 – 17:30 UTC 

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

DW Deutsch+

SUN 11.12. 2022 – 09:30 UTC 

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  

